Albuquerque Journal to discontinue ‘Dilbert’

To Our Readers:

The Journal is discontinuing the publication of the cartoon “Dilbert,” beginning Monday in the print edition, due to remarks made last week by its creator, Scott Adams. Adams’ discriminatory and racist comments made during a YouTube program on do not match the values of the Albuquerque Journal.

Unfortunately, the cartoon will appear in the Sunday, Feb. 26 comics, which are printed ahead of time.

Karen Moses, Editor

