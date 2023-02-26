University of New Mexico football: Four observations from Saturday’s scrimmage

Freshman quarterback Devon Dampier runs for a touchdown during Saturday's University of New Mexico spring football scrimmage at University Stadium. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Lobo Caleb Medford makes a leaping catch. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Lobo safety Booby Wooden, left, is in coverage on receiver Jeremiah Hixon. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Running back Zack Vigil celebrates a Lobo touchdown during Saturday's scrimmage. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

A few takeaways from New Mexico’s second live scrimmage on Saturday at University Stadium:

The offense is still a project, a gradual install in one of its earliest stages. Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent had to urge receivers to motion prior to the snap a handful of times throughout the session. Not everybody moves with the purpose that comes from knowing exactly what to do just yet.

And you could see some of that when the first team’s opening drive ended with Dylan Hopkins taking a sack on third down. When Appalachian State transfer quarterback D.C. Tabscott got bottled up with the second team, a slow start that felt like it could flip into a rude awakening quickly.

Then, Sherod White bounced outside for a long run to put the first team squarely in the red zone. D.J. Washington broke in on a slant to inch them closer before Caleb Medford sealed the deal with a receiving touchdown to get the offense on the board.

Steadily, the hits kept coming. Medford made an outstanding contested catch on a 50/50 ball from Tabscott. Andrew Erickson looked a lot like his 2020 self, the one head coach Danny Gonzales considered to be one of the best receivers in the league.

Jeremiah Hixon made a diving catch on another deep ball from Tabscott while a bevy of different tight end and receiver combinations – Washington, Hixon and Duke Miller feels like an especially smart grouping – started to assert themselves.

“You can feel it,” wide receiver Austin Erickson said. “You can feel the difference. I don’t know if you can see it much but we’re definitely headed in the right direction.”

It’s a project, yes. But it’s starting to come along.

None of this is to say the defense rolled over and spent Saturday morning getting gashed up and down the field. In fact, the first team probably delayed a better answer on who will be the lead back by at least one practice with an especially stout performance against the run.

But for another practice, the secondary found itself on the wrong side of some big plays. A lot factors into that: going up against new personnel better suited to stretch the field, conditioning, new tweaks to the scheme and as Dion Hunter put it, simple communication.

Still, it’s starting to feel a little more like a trend than a couple off days this spring. How much a new-look secondary – with TCU transfer safeties D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and Marvin Covington already playing big roles – can settle in will be a key focus heading into fall camp.

The (unofficial) quarterback depth chart as of Saturday: Hopkins, Tabscott and Devon Dampier, in that order. UAB transfer Hopkins out front isn’t much of a surprise at this point but Tabscott and Dampier’s placement was anything but guaranteed heading into the spring.

Justin Holaday, a three game starter in 2022, only got two drives, while Isaiah Chavez, the Rio Rancho High alumnus now working as a backup long snapper, stepped in to close out the scrimmage. Gonzales said there will be “flashes” of Chavez on the field, whether it’s snapping, special teams or a run game package centered around him. If things go according to plan, Dampier, an early enrollee freshman, from Saguaro (Arizona) High will probably not play a ton this season. Days like Saturday can make one lose sight of that. When the first and second team offenses looked a little spotty, he managed methodical, deliberate drives with the third team. When the pocket collapsed, it didn’t feel like he was a raw recruit running for his life as much as he was looking to extend the play, either with his legs or a quick toss to wide receiver Kade Zimmerman.

“He never panics,” Gonzales said. “He’s continuously looking downfield. When he has to run, he runs. I mean, the composure that he’s shown is unbelievable.”

Everything Dampier has shown up to this point bodes well for another far-off plan. Pair in La Cueva quarterback Aiden Armenta’s arrival in the fall and there’s a sense New Mexico should and could have the necessary talent — and continuity — to set themselves up for success.