It’s a perfect, and emotional, Senior Day for New Mexico basketball women (with photo gallery)

Lobos senior Shaiquel McGruder (13) sheds tears as she hugs Lobos crying fan Nora Garviso during Senior Day postgame festivities Saturday at the Pit. UNM beat Utah State 111-55. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Lobos Amaya Brown (3) loses possession of the ball as Utah State junior Tamiah Robinson (1) looks on. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Lobo senior Shaiquel McGruder (13) shoots around Utah State's Mayson Kimball (21). (Chancey Bush/Journal) UNM's Shaiquel McGruder gets emotional alongside coach Mike Bradbury, left, during Senior Day postgame ceremonies. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Lobo senior LaTora Duff (5) shoots during her team's 111-55 win over Utah State on Saturday at the Pit. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Lobo senior Shaiquel McGruder (13) cries as she leaves the court and hugs head coach Mike Bradbury. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Lobo sophomore Aniyah Augmon (12) looks to pass the ball as Aggie Maria Carvalho (3) closes in. (Chancey Bush/Journal) UNM senior LaTascya Duff (4) shoots the ball during her team's win over Utah State -- and her last regular season game at the Pit -- on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Quiana McGruder hugs her daughter UNM senior Shaiquel McGruder (13) after the Lobo played her final regular season home game in the Pit on Saturday. The Lobos won 111-55 over Utah State. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Lobo senior Shaiquel McGruder (13) kneels down and signs autographs after her team's win over Utah State 111-55 on Saturday at the Pit. (Chancey Bush/Journal) UNM players signed autographs -- on shirts, even -- during Senior Day postgame festivities on Saturday at the Pit. (Chancey Bush/Journal) UNM senior Amaya Brown (3) enjoys a postgame tribute video shown on one of the big screens at the Pit on Saturday after the Lobos defeated Utah State 111-55 on Senior Day. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Prev 1 of 13 Next

It’s hard to imagine a Senior Day going much better.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team put on a memorable show Saturday at the Pit, hitting 16 3-pointers and getting double-figure scoring from all four of its seniors in a 111-55 romp over Utah State.

UNM (19-11, 11-6 Mountain West) won its fifth straight game while scoring the most points in a home game in program history. The Lobos’ previous high at home was 110 points versus San Jose State in 2019. The overall record (120 points) came at Arkansas Pine Bluff in 2020.

New Mexico’s seniors took center stage Saturday. Shaiquel McGruder had 17 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Amaya Brown had her third double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) of the season, while twins LaTascya and LaTora Duff scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The seniors were honored after the game, receiving flowers, framed jerseys and plenty of hugs from teammates, coaches, family members and fans.

“Very emotional,” said McGruder, wiping away tears after her second Senior Day at UNM. She then opted to return for a fifth season granted to players who participated during the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season.

“The last (ceremony) was not as emotional because I knew I could play another season. This time, this was it — and it was a very good outcome for Senior Day.”

Saturday’s game got out of hand early as Utah State (4-24, 1-16) dropped its 12th consecutive contest. It turned into an opportunity for UNM’s bench players, who made the most of it. In all, seven Lobos scored in double figures, a first for the program.

“We were all excited to play this last home game,” Brown said. “It was an emotional day but also just a lot of fun. It was great to see all the subs get in and play well, too. This was a lot of fun.”

The outcome aided UNM in its hopes to secure a top-five seeding spot for the upcoming Mountain West tournament. The Lobos moved from sixth place into a tie for fourth, pulling even with idle Boise State and San Diego State, which lost Saturday at UNLV. Colorado State was scheduled to play at Wyoming on Saturday night in another key game.

The Lobos also kept their recent momentum rolling, winning for the ninth time in 11 games. UNM finishes the regular season Tuesday night at Fresno State.

“I’m just so happy that those four seniors got to play a game like this,” New Mexico coach Mike Bradbury said. “The crowd (announced at 5,437) was great, they all scored in double figures, pretty much a perfect day.”

McGruder lit the fuse for the home team, scoring nine early points to help the Lobos race to an 11-2 lead. The tone was effectively set when McGruder fired a 3-point shot from the corner that bounced off the iron and fell through.

It would be the first of many. UNM went 16-for-33 from 3-point range with eight players making at least one. The Lobos hit 34 combined 3-pointers in two games against Utah State this season.

Viané Cumber hit four 3s on her way to scoring 14 points, including three first-half 3-pointers that helped UNM build leads of 32-12 after one quarter and 49-22 at halftime.

Bradbury began pulling his starters midway through the third quarter with his team comfortably ahead. He sent the seniors back into the game to start the fourth quarter but only so he could take them out one at a time to loud ovations.

“These seniors have won a lot of games and been great for the university,” he said. “Three of them won a (regular-season) championship (2020-21) and I hope we can win another one. They’ve been a fun group to be around.”

Kath van Bennekom and Jaelyn Bates scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench for UNM. Maria Carvalho had 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists to pace the Aggies (4-24, 1-16).

(Box score: New Mexico 111, Utah State 55)

TUESDAY: UNM at Fresno State, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com streaming