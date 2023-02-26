Pet care: Newt the dog is on the edge of losing impulse control

Second in a series.

Our dogs are not little people in furry suits. We love them that way, but their upstairs wiring is somewhat different. With his significant anxiety disorder, Newt, the bichon frisé, struggled mightily with life in a human world. He was strongly bonded to his people, Anna and Tom, but his mind overflowed with angst. Contrary to what they had come to assume, urine marking was not his favorite pastime.

Newt was often on the edge of losing impulse control; almost anything could set him off. If Anna reached for him while they sat on the couch together, he might curl his lip and spew nasty epithets at the woman in his life. He’d urinate on his water bowl and his people, but then suddenly stop this odious behavior in favor of the walls and furniture. He’d even jumped onto the dining room table and, well, you know. This dog was fully relaxed only 10-15% of the time.

Newt was more connected to Anna. He followed her around the house, sticking to her like Velcro. When his beloved was gone, he camped out at the door, fully ignoring poor Tom’s attempts to engage him in play or even bedtime stories. Always a glass half-full person, this good man felt like a potted plant when his wife was away although, thankfully, not like a fire hydrant.

Newt’s reactive snapping also needed to change. When Anna and Tom had visitors, the little devil followed them around the house, barking and nipping at them. A kindhearted guest tried to pick him up and scared the poop out of the kid. During his evaluation for doggie day care, he nipped the interviewer. Newt desperately needed a peaceful life. He wasn’t the only one.

Prescription Reconcile is a chewable tablet that does a good job of safely reducing anxiety, impulse control issues and aggression. And it’s Food and Drug Administration-approved for separation anxiety. After a few weeks, Newt improved somewhat. Now, he urine soiled only when both his people were away.

Next week: Reinforcement was part of the plan; punishment was not.

