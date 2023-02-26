 HB 7 protects gender-affirming care in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

HB 7 protects gender-affirming care in New Mexico

By Z. Shearill / Las Cruces teacher, grades 9-11

Early on Feb. 2, Punxsutauney Phil, the groundhog, came out of his burrow to look around. Those who watched waited with baited breath to see if we’d have six more weeks of winter. Unfortunately for those who dislike the cold, furry Phil caught a glimpse of his shadow.

Now, just like winter, here in New Mexico the legislative session is in full swing. Hot on the list of bills is House Bill 7 — Reproductive Healthcare and Gender Affirming Care Freedom Act.

Both abortion care and gender-affirming care are legal in New Mexico; this bill does not change that. HB7 ensures that public bodies like hospitals, local municipalities or any public service provider can’t create barriers for people who need abortion care and gender-affirming health care. It prohibits denial, restriction or discrimination against an individual’s right to use or refuse reproductive or gender-affirming care. HB7 simply empowers people to hold public bodies accountable when their rights are violated, and it sends the message New Mexico will continue to protect its communities from discrimination and politically motivated outsiders.

The introduction of HB7 has brought on an increase in harmful rhetoric and politically motivated attacks on gender-affirming health care. Some have even claimed that teachers, like myself, would be forced to administer hormone therapy to students if passed, which is both misleading and harmful. In the multiple school settings I have been a part of, only a licensed nurse can administer drugs to students and then only with the written and signed permission of the child’s parent/parents. There are policies and procedures that outline this that are made readily available to both parents and school staff. This legislation does not alter this. …

This language also targets some of our most vulnerable children. As a teacher who works in a school with a large body of LGBTQ+ students, many of my students come to our school in sadness and despair, and sometimes I fear they won’t see graduation day. I see the positive effect that gender-affirming care has on the mental state of my students every day. Gender-affirming care is evidence-based, life-saving and medically necessary. It’s done under close consultation with family and the appropriate medical service providers. It gives trans and non-binary individuals the same chance to thrive as their peers. HB7 protects those who are in need of this care.

Like some of us hoped the groundhog Phil had done, let’s shy away from the shadows and move into the sun. Let’s keep New Mexico a leader in reproductive health care. Please say yes to HB7.

 

