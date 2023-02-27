Low-income residents need access to solar energy, too

The past five years have been monumental for New Mexico’s clean energy transition. Our state touts itself as a pioneer in state-led clean energy movements, but we need to ensure we stick to our promise that no New Mexican is left behind. Creating economic and clean-energy benefits does not have to be an either-or proposition.

I hope my colleagues in the Legislature are able to see that we can craft ambitious clean energy policy while ensuring more finite legislation, such as Senate Bill 432, otherwise known as the Low-income Solar Act, uplifts all constituents to truly drive home our pledge.

New Mexico has seen booming growth in its transition from an oil-dependent state to one touting an array of clean energy options including solar, thanks in part to work done by our legislature and governor. Rising from 30th in the nation for solar power in 2021 to 21st in 2022, the Land of Enchantment saw a 15-fold increase in megawatts installed this past year alone. Recent analysis shows the benefits of rooftop solar are beginning to reach low-income households, too. However, New Mexico still restricts renters and low-income residential building projects from adopting solar onsite. I’m hoping we can start to change that this year with my introduction of the Low-income Solar Act.

Already dealing with an affordable housing crisis, disproportionate effects of fossil fuel pollution and expensive utility bills, why should those less fortunate in our state be left without a choice in where their energy comes from? New Mexico’s Legislature has the ability to pass and enact targeted policies to ensure equitable access to onsite solar across the state and income spectrum.

Taking advantage of the historic federal IRA investment tax credits for solar, SB 432 would connect affordable housing units to the statewide clean energy movement. By enabling onsite net energy metering (NEM) for qualifying low-income residential building projects, the act allows the tenants to receive the benefits of the 20% income tax added on top of the 30% investment tax credit reauthorized by the IRA for solar installations. The IRA requires the financial benefits of the solar systems must be allocated equitably among the tenants, ensuring this often-overlooked population of constituents gets in on the energy savings. This sort of legislation has seen success already in other states but is not broadly available across the country, so New Mexico could lead the pack in ensuring a truly equitable system for solar access.

For single-family households, SB 432 would ensure equitable tax rates for onsite solar. In 2010, our state cleared the path for rooftop solar by exempting customer-owned systems from property taxation. Many families cannot afford the up-front cost of rooftop solar, typically ranging from $15,000-20,000, or lack access to financing to own the system. Those households often choose a solar lease or a power purchase agreement, where a third-party owns and manages the system. As it currently stands, those leased systems are taxed as business personal property, which raises the cost of leasing solar for these households. Research shows third-party owned solar can be a great entry point for low-income households to benefit from immediate utility savings. Leased solar systems are a key driver to expanding access to rooftop solar across the country, and none of the top 20 states for residential solar add a discriminatory tax on solar systems using a lease or power purchasing agreement.

Why can’t New Mexico be another?

For New Mexicans, supporting SB 432 means doing the nitty-gritty work to ensure all those who want to participate in the clean energy transition can. With bills like this, our state can continue leading on renewable energy innovation. We have the power to shape our clean energy future with the legislation we pass now.

Empowering all our constituents no matter the roof over their head to feel pride in supporting a greener New Mexico while saving hard-earned money on utilities is a no-brainer.