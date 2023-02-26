Follow live the showdown at the Pit: No. 22 San Diego State at New Mexico

The University of New Mexico is about to host No. 22 San Diego State in men’s basketball in a sold-out Pit. The game start is sliding to 8:10 p.m. for the sake of television.

The game is crucial to the Lobos’ resume to qualify as an NCAA Tournament at-large team; meanwhile, San Jose State surprised Boise State earlier on Saturday to move ahead of the Lobos in the standings by a half game.

Anyway, the Journal’s Geoff Grammer and Ken Sickenger are reporting from the scene. See their Twitter feeds below, and look for coverage here later of what shapes up to be the Lobos’ biggest game of the season.

Tweets by GeoffGrammer

Tweets by KenSickenger

