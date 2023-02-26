 Follow live the showdown at the Pit: No. 22 San Diego State at New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Follow live the showdown at the Pit: No. 22 San Diego State at New Mexico

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

The University of New Mexico is about to host No. 22 San Diego State in men’s basketball in a sold-out Pit. The game start is sliding to 8:10 p.m. for the sake of television.

The game is crucial to the Lobos’ resume to qualify as an NCAA Tournament at-large team; meanwhile, San Jose State surprised Boise State earlier on Saturday to move ahead of the Lobos in the standings by a half game.

Anyway, the Journal’s Geoff Grammer and Ken Sickenger are reporting from the scene. See their Twitter feeds below, and look for coverage here later of what shapes up to be the Lobos’ biggest game of the season.


 

Home » From the newspaper » Follow live the showdown at the Pit: No. 22 San Diego State at New Mexico

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Follow live the showdown at the Pit: No. 22 ...
College
The University of New Mexico is ... The University of New Mexico is about to host No. 22 San Diego State in men's basketball in a sold-out Pit. The game start ...
2
It's a perfect, and emotional, Senior Day for New ...
College
It's hard to imagine a Senior ... It's hard to imagine a Senior Day going much better. The University of New Mexico women's basketball team put on a memorable show Saturday ...
3
University of New Mexico football: Four observations from Saturday's ...
College
A few takeaways from New Mexico’s ... A few takeaways from New Mexico’s second live scrimmage on Saturday at University Stadium: The offense is still a project, a gradual install in ...
4
Mountain West indoor track and field: Lobo women come ...
College
Oh so close. That was the ... Oh so close. That was the takeaway for the New Mexico women's indoor track and field team Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center as ...
5
How to watch New Mexico-San Diego State tonight
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico will host No. 22 ... New Mexico will host No. 22 San Diego State in a sold-out Pit in Albuquerque on Saturday. Here's how to follow the game.
6
Showdown in a sold-out Pit: Lobo basketball men seek ...
College
In October, Brian Dutcher knew.When an ... In October, Brian Dutcher knew.When an Albuquerque reporter joked with him about how m ...
7
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball's lineup goes crazy in ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team started its home schedule with a bang. Actually, lots of ...
8
Lobo women's basketball: Four seniors have taken different paths ...
College
The quartet will be honored after ... The quartet will be honored after UNM battles Utah State at 2 p.m.
9
Lobo notes: Men, women 2nd after one day of ...
Baseball
Lobo baseball has home debut After ... Lobo baseball has home debut After an uplifting 3-1 start to 2023 at a tournament in Surprise, Arizona, the University of New Mexico baseball ...