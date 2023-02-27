 Captions contest: 'I took a dip in Tingley Beach and my tuxedo shrank ...' - Albuquerque Journal

Captions contest: ‘I took a dip in Tingley Beach and my tuxedo shrank …’

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

Associated Press

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

“I took a dip in Tingley Beach, and my tuxedo shrank a little here and there.”

PREMETIVO GABALDON, Albuquerque

“Yeah that’s right, they call me Top Gun Magellanic.”

JERRY M. ULLOM, Albuquerque

“Sadly after the Batman movies I never was cast in any film ever again, not even ‘Happy Feet.’ ”

ARTHUR D. ORTEGA, Albuquerque

“My publicity agent says this is my best side. So, go ahead, take all the pictures you want.”

MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

“Day after leg day — the Penguin Waddle.”

SUZY FRICK, Albuquerque

“Figaro! Figaro-figaro-figaro. Fi-ga-ro!”

DAVE CAPS, Albuquerque

“Okay, so I don’t have a black tie. Quit nit-picking.”

NINETTE MORDAUNT, Albuquerque

“I see you staring at me. Yeah, you know I’m sexy.”

LAWRENCE TALAHONGVA, Gallup

“I had a nice refreshing swim, and now I guess I will stand here and drip dry.”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

“A penguin auditions to be the official New Mexico state sundial.”

RICK WELLER, Albuquerque

“Alright! Who’s the wise guy who keeps playing ‘Come Fly With Me?’ ”

PAUL CHRISTOPHERSEN, Albuquerque

“If we don’t take action to stop global warming, the melting of the Antarctic ice sheets will leave these little fellows all dressed up with no place to go.”

CHERYL HAAKER, Albuquerque

This week’s challenge

Photo courtesy of Catherine Sevcenko

“Say ‘nevermore’ one more time. I dare you.”

See the winners each week on the Op-Ed page in the printed Albuquerque Journal or the eJournal replica edition


FOR NEXT WEEK see the Albuquerque Journal newspaper or eJournal replica edition for the picture to caption


SEND YOUR suggested caption for publication next week.

