Captions contest: ‘I took a dip in Tingley Beach and my tuxedo shrank …’

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

“I took a dip in Tingley Beach, and my tuxedo shrank a little here and there.”

PREMETIVO GABALDON, Albuquerque

“Yeah that’s right, they call me Top Gun Magellanic.”

JERRY M. ULLOM, Albuquerque

“Sadly after the Batman movies I never was cast in any film ever again, not even ‘Happy Feet.’ ”

ARTHUR D. ORTEGA, Albuquerque

“My publicity agent says this is my best side. So, go ahead, take all the pictures you want.”

MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

“Day after leg day — the Penguin Waddle.”

SUZY FRICK, Albuquerque

“Figaro! Figaro-figaro-figaro. Fi-ga-ro!”

DAVE CAPS, Albuquerque

“Okay, so I don’t have a black tie. Quit nit-picking.”

NINETTE MORDAUNT, Albuquerque

“I see you staring at me. Yeah, you know I’m sexy.”

LAWRENCE TALAHONGVA, Gallup

“I had a nice refreshing swim, and now I guess I will stand here and drip dry.”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

“A penguin auditions to be the official New Mexico state sundial.”

RICK WELLER, Albuquerque

“Alright! Who’s the wise guy who keeps playing ‘Come Fly With Me?’ ”

PAUL CHRISTOPHERSEN, Albuquerque

“If we don’t take action to stop global warming, the melting of the Antarctic ice sheets will leave these little fellows all dressed up with no place to go.”

CHERYL HAAKER, Albuquerque

This week’s challenge

“Say ‘nevermore’ one more time. I dare you.”