Family of mentally ill man plans to sue Albuquerque Police for his fatal shooting

The family of a man who was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of the Albuquerque Police Department headquarters in November has sent a letter to the city notifying it of their intent to file a wrongful death lawsuit and requesting that the two officers who fired the fatal shots be taken off the streets.

Jesus Crosby’s family also asked that in the future the department make an effort to notify family members before releasing videos of fatal shootings by officers.

The Crosbys learned that the video was released the Friday before Christmas when they were contacted by a Journal reporter. They weren’t alone — the Journal also contacted another family that same day, telling them for the first time that the video of their son’s death had been released.

In the letter Mark Fine, an attorney representing the Crosby family, said his office had requested the lapel camera video of the Nov. 10 incident but instead the city released the footage to the media “as part of what appeared to be a ‘news dump’ or some other effort to manage its public and media relations.”

“While this may have been a shrewd PR move, it had the effect of traumatizing the family and compounding their grief,” the letter states. “The family encourages the City and APD to take care to avoid inflicting such additional pain on similarly-situated families in the future.”

Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, did not answer questions about whether the officers who shot Crosby will be taken off patrol or whether the department will consider notifying family members before videos are released to the public.

He said an Internal Affairs Force Division investigation concluded that the two officers — Alex Couch and Chance Gore — followed policies when they used force, however “training referrals were submitted for eight officers.”

Another investigation into the incident, looking at possible misconduct, is ongoing and an extension has been granted, Gallegos said. He did not say what that possible misconduct is.

The Journal has requested the investigations under the Inspection of Public Records Act but has not yet received them.

John D’Amato, an attorney representing the two officers, said he hadn’t seen the letter to the city and doesn’t have any comment on the matter.

Mental illness

Crosby had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was wanted for trespassing at the prisoner transport center across the street from APD headquarters on Fourth and Roma NW. Police say he was also suspected of threatening employees at the Bank of the West across the street and throwing a landscaping rock through a window.

The 41-year-old was clutching nail clippers with the file extended when he was shot and officers had threatened over and over to tase him if he didn’t drop what they thought was a knife.

About eight minutes after they first encountered Crosby, two officers discharged their Tasers at the same time that officers Couch and Gore fired their guns. Crosby was struck several times and taken to the hospital where he died.

Couch and Gore were put on administrative leave following the shootings — which is standard — but had returned to their duties by the time the video of the incident was released in late December.

Gallegos provided the Journal with an information sheet from the Crisis Intervention Team case management system detailing Crosby’s interactions with law enforcement from mid-August through early November.

According to the sheet Crosby had a “violent history with police to include multiple charges of assault and battery on police and resisting/evading” and he “repeatedly contacts 911 claiming individuals are after him and they want to kill him (37 times since June 2022).”

In a media briefing about the shooting the commander of APD’s Crisis Intervention Section had said that Crosby was unhoused so officers had a hard time regularly finding him.

However his brothers dispute that, saying he had been living at an apartment near Bridge and Isleta SW. That address is also listed on the CIT information sheet.

In the letter to the city, Fine — the attorney representing Crosby’s family — said he was well-known to APD because of his mental illness and the confrontation escalated when more officers and weapons were added, “taking tactically aggressive actions, and barking indefensible threats and ultimatums at him.”

“The City’s promises of police accountability and reform, including non-lethal responses to mental illness crises, are empty if it permits the officers who needlessly killed Jesus to continue to wield lethal force in the community,” the letter states.

Seeking solutions

Jesus Crosby was the second oldest of four sons — younger than 44-year-old John but older than 36-year-old Carlos and 35-year-old Federico.

It was when Jesus Crosby was around 17 or 18 years old that he started exhibiting symptoms of schizophrenia. John Crosby said since then his brother had “ups and downs” and “episodes here and there.”

“He would be out at a restaurant, you know, and you can tell that his paranoia would be kind of be kicking in and he would be staring at somebody,” Carlos Crosby said. “But then he started up a conversation laughing and joking around … he loved that interaction. I think that’s what helped him. You can see that it was affecting him, but he tried not to let it affect him.”

The three remaining brothers tear up often, taking breaks to hug their mother and cry as they talk about Jesus Crosby at the Fine Law Office. But they also laughed out loud remembering the time they took him kayaking — he was absolutely hopeless at it — or how intent he was on catching the garter during Carlos’ wedding — afterward celebrating like he had scored a touchdown at the Super Bowl.

“Not only do we miss him, but our families do too — my wife, my son they miss his presence — not only on Thanksgiving and Christmas, but Easter is around the corner …,” said Federico Crosby. “He liked to joke and do silly dance moves. He was a kid at heart.”

The last time anyone in the family had seen Jesus Crosby was on the afternoon of Nov. 9. He was shot and killed early the next morning.

“I had just gotten him another brand new cellphone to keep in contact with him and so I dropped off the cable charger for him and I had brought him lunch,” John Crosby said. “We had met Downtown. At that point, he had run into a friend that he recognized that was walking on the sidewalk and he started chatting with him.”

Now the family says they think the officers Couch and Gore — who both joined APD in 2020 — need more training. Carlos and Federico Crosby both work for Bernalillo County — in code enforcement and parks and recreation, respectively — and say they know good officers and understand they have a hard job but they believe what happened to their brother was wrong.

“I don’t know if proper training will help those guys, I don’t know them personally,” Carlos Crosby said. “But our city does need to understand, you know, the mental issue that we’re all facing as families. It’s hard what we go through as a family. We’ve done everything we could for our brother to live a normal life and then these officers just took it.”

Jesus Crosby’s mother, Olivia Crosby, said she wants the officers to be criminally charged in the shooting or taken off the force. John Crosby translated for his mother, who is most comfortable speaking in Spanish.

“She feels like they are not suitable for this line of work,” John Crosby said. “Especially since the videos where they shot him showed they could have easily used other types of tools besides using lethal force.”

