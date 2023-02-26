 Transplant expert Dr. Robert Montgomery speaks about hepatitis C challenges at the 15th annual Southwest Nephrology Nursing Symposium - Albuquerque Journal

Transplant expert Dr. Robert Montgomery speaks about hepatitis C challenges at the 15th annual Southwest Nephrology Nursing Symposium

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of transplants at New York University’s Langone Transplant Institute, addresses the 15th annual Southwest Nephrology Nursing Symposium in Albuquerque on Saturday. (Rick Nathanson/Albuquerque Journal)

Transplant surgeon Dr. Robert Montgomery does not like the paradigm that someone has to die so that an organ can be harvested allowing someone else to live.

Montgomery, chairman of the department of surgery and director of transplants at New York University’s Langone Transplant Institute, was a featured speaker Saturday at the 15th annual Southwest Nephrology Nursing Symposium in Albuquerque.

Montgomery talked about his own journey as a heart transplant patient, his work in transplanting human organs infected with the hepatitis C virus, and his ongoing study of transplanting pig kidneys into human beings.

The goal, he said, is to make more donor organs available so people don’t have to die while waiting for one to become available.

For decades, Montgomery had to coexist with familial dilated cardiomyopathy, a rare, progressive disease of the heart muscle that weakened its pumping ability and caused dangerous arrhythmias. In 2018, he received a heart from a 25-year-old donor who died from a drug overdose.

“About 25% of the people who die of drug overdoses have hepatitis C, and in 2017 we were discarding 50% of those organs because we couldn’t find a home for them,” he said. “We were only putting them in people who had hepatitis C, but there were a lot more donors with hep C because of the opioid epidemic, than recipients. So the organs were being discarded, and they’re often from very young donors and they were perfectly good organs.”

Montgomery has long advocated transplanting these organs in non-hepatitis C infected individuals because new medications to treat hepatitis C have a cure rate of more than 95%. In proving that point, he said, “I got hepatitis C about three days after the transplant and started taking the pills, and it was gone within two months.”

As a result of the availability of these drugs, the number of transplanted organs has gradually increased about 20% since 2012, but it’s still not enough to provide donor organs to the 110,000 people who are on various waiting lists, “and only a third of them are ever going to get an organ,” Montgomery said.

The vast majority of people on these lists are waiting for kidneys and Montgomery has been leading efforts to determine if genetically-edited pig kidneys can be transplanted into humans. He and his team have done the transplant surgery twice, using recipients who were brain dead and maintained on a ventilator. Over the course of the study, each lasting just over two days, the rate of blood perfusion through the kidney, creatinine levels and urine production were all good, and there were no signs of rejection, he said.

While far more work has to be done, Montgomery predicted that these types of xenotransplantations will be more common in 10 years, possibly as a temporary bridge until a human organ can be located.

In the meantime, “it’s important to have a conversation around the kitchen table about organ donation,” Montgomery said, “because it’s really tragic when a loved one dies and the family doesn’t know what their wishes were.”

