Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball sweeps doubleheader, UNM loses to Aggies in softball

It wasn’t at the magnitude of a day earlier, but the University of New Mexico baseball team continued its beat-down of Northern Colorado on Saturday.

At Santa Ana Star Field, the host Lobos (6-1) romped to wins of 11-3 and 18-2 to sweep a doubleheader and extend their win streak to four games. The two teams play the series finale on Sunday at noon.

New Mexico baseball, which beat Northern Colorado 30-1 on Friday, is off to its best start since also going 6-1 in 2016.

Braydon Runion homered in each game for UNM, finishing the day going 5-for-8 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Justin Olson hit his first home run of the year in Game 1, and Jake Holland added his first as a Lobo in Game 2. Lenny Junior Ashby led the team with eight RBIs in the doubleheader, as he went 4-for-8 on the day.

Dylan Ditzenberger extended his reached base streak to 20 games, going 3-for-5 with seven runs scored and adding three walks, a sacrifice fly, and a stolen base. A staff of four Lobo pitchers combined to strike out 12 hitters while issuing just one walk. Tristin Lively and Isaac Gallegos each earned victories on Saturday.

Northern Colorado (2-4) managed 16 hits in the doubleheader. Jake King and Caden Wagner each homered in the second game.

UNM’s streak of consecutive innings without an error came to an end in the second inning of Game 1, at 48.

In Sugar Land, Texas, 16 New Mexico State batters struck out in a 7-3 tournament loss to Northwestern State. The 0-5 Aggies try again Sunday vs. Seton Hall.

SOFTBALL: At the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, host New Mexico State scored six second-inning runs and then held off New Mexico 7-6. It was the start of a rough day for the Lobos (6-8), who gave up eight first-inning runs and were pummeled 15-0 in five innings later by Nebraska (8-6).

Paige Knight and Kristen Boyd homered for the Aggies (7-6), who knocked out Lobo starter Amber Linton after 1⅓ innings.

Rachael Hathoot went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs for the Lobos , and she homered to lead off the top of the seventh to draw within 7-6. Catcher Chloe Yeatts then doubled with two outs, but was left there when Emma Bramson lined out to end the game.

Earlier, the Aggies fell 13-0 in five innings to fourth-ranked Oklahoma State. The 12-1 Cowgirls scored five runs in each of the first two innings and outhit NMSU 15-3.

Nebraska plays UNM and the Aggies face Cal State Bakersfield early Sunday to wrap up the event.

TRACK AND FIELD: At the Western Athletic Conference indoor championships in Spokane, Wash., New Mexico State’s women had four first-place finishes and finished in second place. Stephen F. Austin won with 99.5 points. NMSU and Sam Houston both had 83. Aggie junior Jhana Downie of Sunrise, Fla., secured two gold medal finishes, in the 200 meters at 23.65 seconds and the 400 at 53.19.

TENNIS: In Las Cruces, the UNM women defeated New Mexico State 6-1 to improve to 6-1 on the season. The Lobos return to action Sunday at UTEP.