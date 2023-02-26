 Police fatally shoot man at home in Sunland Park - Albuquerque Journal

Police fatally shoot man at home in Sunland Park

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man was fatally shot by Sunland Park police Thursday night after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute at his home in the border town.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said Leonardo Hernandez, 42, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

He said the Sunland Park officers were not injured.

Wilson said police responded around 11:50 p.m. to Hernandez’s home in the 100 block of Calle Diaz “for an intoxicated male” identified as Hernandez. He said officers learned Hernandez had been in an argument with two others at the house.

“While officers were investigating the allegations, Hernandez presented a handgun,” Wilson said.

He said at least one Sunland Park police officer “fired at least one round from his duty weapon” and struck Hernandez. Wilson said Hernandez was taken to a hospital in El Paso, where he was pronounced dead.

He said State Police are investigating the shooting to “independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.”

“State Police acts solely as a factfinder in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters,” Wilson said. “That decision rests with the district attorney’s office.”

