Little things cost UNM in buzzer-beating loss

The little things didn’t quite add up for the UNM men’s basketball team Saturday night.

With 22nd-ranked San Diego State shooting the lights out in the second half, the Lobos needed — and didn’t get — enough of the little things in Saturday’s staggering 73-71 loss in a raucous, sold-out Pit.

UNM coach Richard Pitino noted a few of the small things, along with one painfully obvious big one in his postgame media conference. The latter was Lamont Butler’s buzzer-beating 3-point dagger that ended the game and started an Aztecs celebration.

“They made one more play than we did,” Pitino said. “That’s a tough one. Our guys played hard, shared the ball pretty well and made some big plays. (The Aztecs) just made one more than we did.”

As for those little things:

Free throws? Sure, UNM was a respectable 16-for-22 from the foul line, but those six misses came back to haunt them. Five of the misses were by top-flight shooters Jamal Mashburn, Jr. and Jaelen House.

Rebounds? The Lobos held their own in the first half (a 20-17 deficit) and grabbed a 10-point lead. SDSU began pulling down just about everything in the second half and UNM’s lead steadily dwindled.

Pitino said the rebounding disparity (41-30 with the Aztecs grabbing 14 offensive boards) was not due to any lack of effort.

“Yeah, we got outrebounded,” Pitino said. “We did our best. They’re just huge.”

It should be noted that UNM capitalized on some small things late and very nearly stole a season sweep from the Mountain West-leading Aztecs. Mashburn twice drew contact and got to the line in the final minute, the second time for three shots, and he drained five straight free throws to give his team a chance.

Mashburn, who had a 45-game streak of double-digit scoring games snapped in UNM’s loss at Boise State on Tuesday, battled his way to a game-high 20 points Saturday.

“Jamal is one of the best players in the league,” Pitino said. “If we were a little higher in the standings he could be the conference player of the year. He has such belief in himself. We knew he’d bounce back.”

Mashburn’s free throws set up a crucial steal and driving layup by House that gave UNM a 71-70 lead with just six seconds left that got the sellout crowd roaring.

Butler’s deep shot quieted the throng.

“Devastating for sure,” UNM’s KJ Jenkins said. “Sometimes it just comes down to one play. … We played a hard game, we just got beat on a tough shot.”

Butler’s dagger wasn’t the only tough shot the Aztecs hit in the second half. SDSU, which was a chilly 1-for-7 from 3-point range in the first half, went 8-for-15 after halftime. Several of those shots came with UNM hands in the shooters’ faces.

“Just try to contest it and hope they miss some,” Jenkins said. “They weren’t missing.”

Pitino agreed.

“Some of the 3s we gave up weren’t great,” he said. “But honestly, when it’s so loud, it’s hard to communicate on screens. That’s on both ends.”

While SDSU heated up from long range, UNM suffered a reversal of fortunes from the 3-point arc. The Lobos were 6-for-10 in the first half, just 1-for-5 in the second.

Although 3-pointers hardly qualify as a little thing, just one more second-half make could have been the difference Saturday.

“Yeah, that’s tough,” Jenkins said, “but we’ve got to flush it and move on. Everything is still in front of us, including the conference tournament. We’ve got to keep working and move forward.”