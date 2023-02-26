Homicide suspect caught weeks after allegedly cutting off ankle bracelet

Detectives arrested a homicide suspect Friday — weeks after he allegedly cut off his ankle bracelet while awaiting trial.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson, said the Investigative Support Unit tracked 41-year-old Joe Anderson to an apartment near Montgomery and Interstate 25.

“Detectives conducted surveillance and saw Anderson in a stolen vehicle. He was taken into custody,” Gallegos said. He said police used a less-lethal 40mm round on Anderson to detain him.

Anderson was charged in December with an open count of murder in the shooting of Raymond Aviles on Aug. 6. Police say Anderson killed Aviles in Southeast Albuquerque while he was riding a motorcycle Anderson had lent him.

Anderson was previously sentenced to seven years in prison in the 2010 fatal shooting of Vincente Sanchez, according to court records.

Anderson was arrested in Aviles’ death on Dec. 4. And, on Jan. 13, a judge denied a motion to keep Anderson behind bars until trial, according to court records. The judge determined that although Anderson presented a danger to the community, the danger could be mitigated though conditions of release.

According to the judge’s ruling, the decision was based on Anderson’s compliance with conditions of release and probation in separate cases.

Anderson was ordered to be released Jan. 11 on “zero-tolerance” conditions, including having an ankle monitor, according to court records.

On Feb. 7, pretrial services received an alert that the ankle monitor had been cut off and was left on the side of the highway — close to where he was arrested Friday.