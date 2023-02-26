Socorro County senior centers in limbo due to lack of funding

Socorro County commissioners have committed to significantly lower spending on local senior centers from county funds, and 12 county employees may lose their jobs as the local senior services program changes hands.

The Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging terminated Socorro County’s contract to operate the senior centers, because the county began using detention center inmates to prepare food without notifying the agency and allowing them to vet the inmate work program before it was implemented.

Socorro County commissioners discussed the future of the senior services program during an emergency meeting Tuesday.

Monica Abeita, the executive director of the North Central New Mexico Economic Development District, had already spoken with the city of Socorro’s mayor earlier in the day.

She came before the commissioners to find out how much senior center funding Socorro County will tentatively commit to. With a rough financial commitment from the county, she can work out a proposal with the potential new program provider about how it will run the program.

She asked the county for $240,000, including $150,000 in cash and $90,000 in-kind services. Funding for the centers also comes from federal, state and city dollars.

Among other things, the county has paid for insurance, utilities and maintenance costs at the senior center buildings.

However, the Socorro County commissioners and county manager Michael Hawkes have been raising concerns about the cost of running the senior center program for at least a year, asking for more state funding and a lowered financial contribution from the county.

With operations being taken away from the county and no guarantee the existing senior center employees will be able to keep their jobs, the commissioners only committed to matching the city of Socorro’s financial support for the program with $15,000 cash and use of the Socorro County owned senior center buildings in Veguita and Magdalena.

The county had declined to sign the RFP to continue running the senior programs last June because of the cost, but the county agreed to several extensions to keep running the program, hopeful that the legislature would provide more funding, Hawkes said in a follow-up interview.

The state provided approximately $320,000-$350,000 in funding for the full fiscal year, Hawkes said, while the county will have spent at least $300,000 by mid-March and was expected to spend over the state contribution by the end of the fiscal year.

“I’m kind of amiss why they’re still wanting the county to put in the brunt of the money, when you have an incorporated city where most of the services are taking place, 85 percent,” Hawkes said. “I don’t understand why the state isn’t asking the city to be fiscal agent and do the (insurance) coverage and to put in the 200 and some thousand. The county would be glad to put in their fair share, 15 percent of the overall operational costs.”

Who will take over operating the senior centers?

The potential new provider considering taking over senior center operations in Socorro County is Adelante, a senior care and services nonprofit that already runs senior center programs elsewhere in the state.

Adelante has previously approached the county with an offer to run the Socorro County program, Hawkes told the commissioners. According to Hawkes, that previous offer included employing nine of the existing senior center employees and proposed reducing senior center hours and services to reduce program cost.

Abeita emphasized that Adelante is not the only provider that was approached about taking over the Socorro program, just the only provider interested in doing so.

The county contract will end March 17, and the operations handover is scheduled for March 18.

Inmate work program stopped

Trusties began preparing meals in the senior center kitchen Feb. 6, and the county stopped using the work program by Feb. 10, immediately after Non-Metro AAA told them to stop.

Abeita said that there are some situations where the trusties working could have been appropriate, and Non-Metro AAA would have been willing to review and work on a program with the county, but the agency found out about the work program secondhand after it had already been implemented.

“We ran the names we have through New Mexico courts and these did not seem like individuals that were safe to be working in a senior center. That’s all review that should have been done ahead of time,” she said.

The contract was terminated because they felt the liability was too high to the organization, the state and seniors, said Abeita.

Athena Gassoumis with the R.I.S.E. program, which vetted the trusties, spoke to make sure it was on the record that the work program followed every correctional facility guideline and detention center guideline to ensure community safety.

“So yes, if you look at people’s background checks that are at the detention center, well, are they going to be golden? Absolutely not, but that’s the whole point of the program, is for them to give back,” Gassoumis said.

She acknowledged that protocol may not have been followed with notifying Non-Metro AAA but said the work program had been a win-win, saving the county money on labor and giving the trusties something to look forward to.

“They cried when the plug was pulled,” she said.

Read more about the senior centers on El Defensor Chieftain website.