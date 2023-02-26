 Here's how the Museum of Natural History and Science geoscience collections team preserves the past - Albuquerque Journal

Here’s how the Museum of Natural History and Science geoscience collections team preserves the past

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Nicole Volden, the geoscience collections manager at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. poses next to a 3D-printed model of a T-Rex head, which is a replica of the actual fossil being displayed at the museum. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Her job is similar to a librarian’s, except she doesn’t deal in books but in ancient bones belonging to Earth’s early inhabitants.

Nicole Volden, geoscience collections manager at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, along with a team of students, interns and volunteers catalog and label fossils for storage at the museum.

One of the main parts of her job is to make these fossils accessible to scientists, who come from all over the world to study specimens in the state’s collection.

On a daily basis, Volden and her team numerate and label specimens that have been brought to the museum near Old Town in Albuquerque. Each one is then entered into a digital database available for the public at the museum’s website.

“When fossils come into the collection, we have to be very, very diligent about how things are organized,” Volden said.

Even the boxes used for storage are taken into consideration. Special boxes used to preserve fossils don’t release chemicals that could damage the specimens over time.

Storing the almost 90,000-fossil collection requires quite a big library, so the team works at a large warehouse-like storage room with several aisles of tall shelves and cabinets where these prehistoric artifacts are laid to rest until they need to be studied or used for exhibition at the museum.

Amid the museum’s vast collection, there’s a set of bones so big they can’t be displayed because it would damage the museum’s floor. That particular block of bones weighs around 7 1/2 tons and is part of a backbone that once belonged to the gigantic, aptly-named Seismosaurus. One of the “biggest animals to ever live,” Volden said.

One of the fossils being managed by geosciences collections at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is the partial skull of a stegomastodon, which was found at Elephant Butte Lake State Park a few years ago. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

While Volden’s team works under the museum’s geoscience department, which is the broad study of Earth, their collection of fossils falls more “in the realm of paleontology,” she said. “The study of ancient life.”

There’s quite a challenge when it comes to the public’s desire to head out and try to find fossils in the wild, Volden said. Some do it because they have an actual interest in these ancient bones, but others are interested in selling them in the black market for profit.

One of the main problems with people going out to collect fossils is the damage that can be caused to the specimen when being carelessly removed, she said. That also takes the fossil out of the context of the rock in which it was found, essentially denying scientific research.

“It’s scientifically important to know the context in which a fossil was found,” Volden said.

Volden said the department is bound by federal law to keep fossil digging sites a secret. The department is technically a federal repository of fossils, which means that a good amount of their specimens were found in lands managed by the federal government and are legally owned by them.

“We are the official caretakers of those fossils,” Volden said.

Other times, Volden said, fossils are found on private lands and they get people calling their department to donate their findings to the museum.

A team of the museum curators and researchers do the job of scouting locations and heading out there to collect fossils, she said. They use what they call a field jacket – made out of plaster, burlap and paper towels – to encase fossils and safely transport them back to the museum.

However, specimens go through a “fossil preparation lab” before being handed to Volden. A different team of volunteers is in charge of cleaning the fossils properly to prepare them for cataloging and storage at the museum’s collection.

“Our interns, students and volunteers help us with those day-to-day activities and help us to maintain that high standard of care that we couldn’t do if it was only me working,” Volden said.

Ian Hutchinson,left, and Noah Clayborne, geosciences collections interns at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Sciences, clean specimens and prepare them for display. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

According to Volden, fossil preservation is important because of the many things we can learn from them about the history of life on Earth.

“It’s not just understanding that history,” she said, “but understanding how ecosystems work in the long term can help us understand our modern world.”

 

