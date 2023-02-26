 High winds batter NM - Albuquerque Journal

High winds batter NM

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Downtown skyline shrouded in a layer of blowing dust as strong winds prompt the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program to issue a Health Alert .Photographed on Sunday. (ADOLPHE PIERRE-LOUIS/ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL)

Winds ripped through New Mexico on Sunday, leaving thousands without power and closing several roads throughout the state.

There was a gust of 75 miles per hour at the Albuquerque International Sunport at 12:27 p.m., said Annette Mokry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. That was one mile per hour faster than the biggest gust measured on Wednesday.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert for much of the day Sunday because of blowing dust.

The highest wind speed in the state on Sunday was about 10 miles southeast of Magdalena, where a 94 mile per hour gust was measured, Mokry said.

Public Service Company of New Mexico on Sunday evening was reporting that about 11,700 customers were without power late Sunday afternoon, according to the company’s website. Throughout the day the company was reporting around 25,000 customers were without power.

There were outages in Albuquerque, Ruidoso and Valencia County, among other places, according to PNM.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation was reporting several weather-related road closures throughout the state. Several highways and roads in southeast New Mexico were closed because of high wings on Sunday afternoon.

U.S. Highway 64 in northern New Mexico was shut down west of Tres Piedras at times on Sunday because of blizzard conditions.

