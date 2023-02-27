Train derails outside of Vaughn

A train went off the tracks outside of Vaughn on Sunday, according to state police.

New Mexico State Police spokesman. Ray Wilson said the agency was at the scene Sunday evening of a train derailment near U.S. Highway 60 about 20 miles west of Vaughn.

He said one of the train’s 26 cars derailed. There are now injuries and no hazardous materials spilled, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF Railway are on their way to the crash site to investigate the cause, he said.

No other information was immediately available on Sunday.