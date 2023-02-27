Sara Mickelson joins NM early childhood department as deputy secretary

Sara Mickelson has been appointed as deputy secretary at the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department. Mickelson has over 13 years of early childhood experience, beginning her career as a head start teacher and most recently serving as director of early childhood initiatives for Harris County in Texas. Mickelson served as chief of programs and chief of staff for the Oregon Early Learning Division of the Oregon Department of Education. She also worked for the Bainum Family Foundation, where she led the policy strategy that resulted in the District of Columbia Birth-to-Three for All Act, a law aimed at expanding and improving early childhood supports in health and education. Mickelson holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of Minnesota, and a master’s degree from Brown University.