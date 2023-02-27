How long should PNM customers expect to wait for power after a wind-related outage?

Raucous winds that toppled trees, whipped up dust storms and redistributed tumbleweeds in the last week also knocked out the power for large numbers of Public Service Company of New Mexico customers — sometimes thousands at a time.

As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, nearly 700 customers were still without power due to 223 outages.

And while Monday is a bit calmer in the Albuquerque area, high winds are expected to be back mid-week.

So for New Mexicans sitting at home in the dark, how long should they expect it to take to get the lights back on? Eric Chavez, a spokesman for the utility, said in an email that it could depend on where a pole was knocked down — and some types of repairs have to wait until the wind dies down.

Here’s a Q&A with Chavez about what repairs can look like during high-wind events:

When wind takes down a pole or power line, what’s the typical range of time it might take a crew to get it back up and working?

“If a pole gets taken down due to wind, it will typically take between four and eight hours to replace that pole to get service restored. If the pole is along a road or street, restoration may be quicker. But if a pole is in a remote area or in a backyard, the outage may take longer to repair due to the inability to access the site and having to hand transport equipment and materials for the repairs.”

How many repair people and/or crews does PNM have working on any given day typically?

“PNM has around 109 line personnel statewide to respond to outages on a given day. PNM also utilizes contract crews to help resolve outages in a timely manner when needed. Also, in some extreme weather instances, PNM can also ask for ‘Mutual Assistance.’ This is when PNM asks other utilities to send some of their crew members or contractors to help us make repairs. The more hands we have helping, the faster we can get the lights back on.”

Last week PNM told us they had some crews work 22-hour shifts during the wind event. Is that typical?

“During weather events that cause large or multiple outages, crews tend to work about 16 hours before being relieved from their shifts. PNM’s Supervisors and Managers assess each employee, and if some are able, they may choose to work as much as 22 hours before being relieved to go home to rest.”

If the wind is particularly strong, are there some things repair crews can’t do?

“Safety is our top priority when it comes to our crews and customers. In order to ensure crews remain safe while doing their jobs, they cannot work in aerial manlifts when the wind is over 20 mph. This can slow down getting repairs completed during extreme weather events like the two wind storms we experienced this week. PNM crews work diligently in this weather to get power back on for all customers as safely and quickly as possible.”

Chavez said he encourages all customers to sign up for outage alerts by texting #ALERT to 78766, which will update customers on when their power will be restored. Customers are also encouraged to report outages by texting #OUT to 78766 or going online.