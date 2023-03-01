 Joy Barrett named WaFd senior vice president - Albuquerque Journal

Joy Barrett named WaFd senior vice president

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Joy Barrett has been promoted to senior vice president with WaFd Bank New Mexico in its Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Northern New Mexico markets. Barrett will continue to be responsible for overseeing the 10 branches which report to her in the Northern New Mexico area and for continuing to grow the WaFd brand. Barrett has more than 15 years of banking and mortgage lending experience in New Mexico and previously served as vice president and division manager for WaFd Bank. Barrett has been recognized for her commitment to Women United at United Way of Central New Mexico and Women’s Housing Coalition. Barrett is an Albuquerque Business First 2021 Women of Influence honoree and recipient of the Tenderlove Community Center Hero’s Award.

