Jury returns guilty verdicts for 3 men in 2018 killings of boys, 14 and 15

Jurors found three men guilty Monday in the 2018 beating and shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the West Mesa.

Stephen Goldman Jr., 23, Jimmie Atkins, 26, and Julio Almentero, 18, each were found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Ahmed Lateef, 14, and Collin Romero, 15. The two boys were found buried in a remote area of Sandoval County about two weeks after their disappearance in December 2018.

Collin Romero’s mother, Amanda Kimbrel, expressed relief after the verdicts were announced.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome,” Kimbrel said in the courtroom Monday.

“It has been a huge, long journey that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

Kimbrel was among family members and volunteers who searched on the West Mesa for 10 days before police found the boys’ remains.

“I feel a little bit of justice has been served, and I feel good that we got to this point, finally,” she said.

Jurors also found each man guilty of multiple felony counts, including two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery and other charges in the boys’ deaths.

The men, who were wearing masks, appeared to show little emotion Monday as 2nd Judicial District Judge Stan Whitaker read the verdicts.

Jurors began deliberating Friday afternoon and returned the verdicts shortly before noon Monday.

Prosecutors told jurors throughout the trial that the two boys appear to have been tortured before they were killed.

Lateef was shot 19 times and Romero at least nine times, and not all of the gunshots were fatal wounds, prosecutor Natalie Lyon told jurors during closing arguments Friday. Autopsies also revealed numerous cuts, scrapes and bruises on the boys’ bodies.

Defense attorneys had argued that the boys most likely were killed by Anthony Aragon, who testified during the trial that he helped bury their bodies in a remote area west of Rio Rancho after they were killed.

Prosecutors alleged that the events that led to the boys deaths began when Lateef arranged to buy a firearm from Goldman. When Goldman asked why Lateef needed a gun, the boy responded that he had been robbed by “that white boy Flex” — a nickname for Atkins, who was a close friend of Goldman’s.

Goldman, Atkins and Almentero then conspired to take revenge against Lateef and picked up the two boys with that intention, prosecutors told jurors.

Jurors also were shown Snapchat videos taken by Atkins from the front seat of the car as Almentero beat the two boys in the back seat as they drove west on Interstate 40 en route to the West Mesa.

Defense attorneys argued that the videos showed a hazing or initiation ritual, but did not prove that the three men murdered the boys.

Defense attorneys also noted that police never identified the location on the West Mesa where the two boys were killed.