 Jury returns guilty verdicts for 3 men in 2018 killings of boys, 14 and 15 - Albuquerque Journal

Jury returns guilty verdicts for 3 men in 2018 killings of boys, 14 and 15

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Stephen Goldman and his attorney, Pamela Sullivan, at his trial in the 2018 beating and shooting deaths of two teenage boys. Goldman and two co-defendants were found guilty Monday on two counts of first-degree murder and other charges. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Jurors found three men guilty Monday in the 2018 beating and shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the West Mesa.

Stephen Goldman Jr., 23, Jimmie Atkins, 26, and Julio Almentero, 18, each were found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Ahmed Lateef, 14, and Collin Romero, 15. The two boys were found buried in a remote area of Sandoval County about two weeks after their disappearance in December 2018.

Collin Romero’s mother, Amanda Kimbrel, expressed relief after the verdicts were announced.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome,” Kimbrel said in the courtroom Monday.

“It has been a huge, long journey that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

Kimbrel was among family members and volunteers who searched on the West Mesa for 10 days before police found the boys’ remains.

“I feel a little bit of justice has been served, and I feel good that we got to this point, finally,” she said.

Jurors also found each man guilty of multiple felony counts, including two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery and other charges in the boys’ deaths.

The men, who were wearing masks, appeared to show little emotion Monday as 2nd Judicial District Judge Stan Whitaker read the verdicts.

Jurors began deliberating Friday afternoon and returned the verdicts shortly before noon Monday.

Prosecutors told jurors throughout the trial that the two boys appear to have been tortured before they were killed.

Lateef was shot 19 times and Romero at least nine times, and not all of the gunshots were fatal wounds, prosecutor Natalie Lyon told jurors during closing arguments Friday. Autopsies also revealed numerous cuts, scrapes and bruises on the boys’ bodies.

Defense attorneys had argued that the boys most likely were killed by Anthony Aragon, who testified during the trial that he helped bury their bodies in a remote area west of Rio Rancho after they were killed.

Prosecutors alleged that the events that led to the boys deaths began when Lateef arranged to buy a firearm from Goldman. When Goldman asked why Lateef needed a gun, the boy responded that he had been robbed by “that white boy Flex” — a nickname for Atkins, who was a close friend of Goldman’s.

Goldman, Atkins and Almentero then conspired to take revenge against Lateef and picked up the two boys with that intention, prosecutors told jurors.

Jurors also were shown Snapchat videos taken by Atkins from the front seat of the car as Almentero beat the two boys in the back seat as they drove west on Interstate 40 en route to the West Mesa.

Defense attorneys argued that the videos showed a hazing or initiation ritual, but did not prove that the three men murdered the boys.

Defense attorneys also noted that police never identified the location on the West Mesa where the two boys were killed.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Jury returns guilty verdicts for 3 men in 2018 killings of boys, 14 and 15

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Jury returns guilty verdicts for 3 men in 2018 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ahmed Lateef had been shot 19 ... Ahmed Lateef had been shot 19 times and Collin Romero at least nine times, and their remains were found on the West Mesa
2
Albuquerque Journal to discontinue 'Dilbert'
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal is discontinuing the publication ... The Journal is discontinuing the publication of the cartoon “Dilbert" due to remarks made last week by its creator, Scott Adams.
3
'Dilbert,' Scott Adams lose distributor over racist remarks
ABQnews Seeker
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams continued to ... 'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams continued to see his reach shrink Monday as dozens of newspapers and a major comic strip platform said they would ...
4
How long should PNM customers expect to wait for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Q&A with PNM: Raucous winds have ... Q&A with PNM: Raucous winds have knocked out the power for thousands of Public Service Company of New Mexico customers in the last week. ...
5
‘Like a candy shop’: Albuquerque-based greeting card company opens ...
ABQnews Seeker
Brian Gilbreath and Lauren Harms use ... Brian Gilbreath and Lauren Harms use risograph printing to make their fluorescent-colored cards in their Nob Hill studio.
6
Growing green: New Mexico pistachio industry grows, albeit slower ...
ABQnews Seeker
What does the Iranian hostage crisis ... What does the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979 have to do with the New Mexico pistachio industry? Find out in this update on the ...
7
'Downtown was terrible': A look back at Las Cruces' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Creating a vibrant downtown is part ... Creating a vibrant downtown is part of a strategy to provide the kind of quality of life that attracts more businesses to the greater ...
8
Sueños Coffee Co. opens second location Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
More growth is on the horizon. ... More growth is on the horizon. The owner's goal is to start roasting coffee beans in-house, and ultimately to start franchising Sueños trailers and ...
9
Hamill: Fairness of new tax bill is in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The proposed Fair Tax Act is ... The proposed Fair Tax Act is a silly pipe dream.