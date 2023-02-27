 New Mexico Senate OKs bill intended to aid ‘vulnerable’ newborns - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Senate OKs bill intended to aid ‘vulnerable’ newborns

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs

SANTA FE — Legislation moving forward at the Roundhouse would require New Mexico’s child welfare agency to conduct a family assessment when a newborn suffers from drug withdrawals and the parents don’t comply with a hospital-issued plan of care.

The proposal, Senate Bill 150, passed the state Senate without a dissenting vote and heads next to the House.

“This ensures the state keeps a close on eye on vulnerable newborns and the family receives the support they need to thrive,” Republican Sen. Gay Kernan of Hobbs told her colleagues.

Action on the bill comes as legislators weigh strategies for preventing child abuse and neglect in a state with high rates of alcohol and drug abuse. A host of proposals targeting the state’s Children, Youth and Families Department are under debate at the Capitol.

The legislation taken up Monday would make it mandatory — not optional — for CYFD to conduct a family assessment in certain circumstances.

Under the current system, when a child is born with symptoms of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder or drug withdrawal, the family and primary care physician get a written plan of care intended to connect the parent and child with services after they leave the hospital.

The Children, Youth and Families Department is notified if the family fails to comply with the written plan.

But after that, a family assessment by CYFD is optional, not mandatory.

Kernan’s bill would require the department to conduct a family assessment to determine the likelihood of danger to the child’s well-being and again offer services to the family.

The department could also launch a more formal child abuse or neglect investigation if warranted.

Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, supported the bill but said lawmakers may need to take action to streamline the process of getting services to families. A hospital, health care company and CYFD, he said, may all be involved when a child is born to parents with a drug problem.

“It’s like a relay race where you’ve got a slippery baton — too many opportunities to drop it,” Ortiz y Pino said.

The proposal passed without a dissenting vote even as lawmakers said more should be done.

“I think we need a lot more bills that bring accountability to CYFD,” Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico Senate OKs bill intended to aid ‘vulnerable’ newborns

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
United Way to award community investment grants
ABQnews Seeker
Applications for community investment grants are ... Applications for community investment grants are now being accepted by the United Way of North Central New Mexico. Intended to support nonprofits, impact grants ...
2
'Dilbert,' Scott Adams lose distributor over racist remarks
ABQnews Seeker
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams continued to ... 'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams continued to see his reach shrink Monday as dozens of newspapers and a major comic strip platform said they would ...
3
New Mexico Senate OKs bill intended to aid ‘vulnerable’ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation moving forward at the Roundhouse ... Legislation moving forward at the Roundhouse would require New Mexico's child welfare agency to conduct a family assessment when a newborn suffers from drug ...
4
Jury returns guilty verdicts for 3 men in 2018 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ahmed Lateef had been shot 19 ... Ahmed Lateef had been shot 19 times and Collin Romero at least nine times, and their remains were found on the West Mesa
5
Albuquerque Journal to discontinue 'Dilbert'
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal is discontinuing the publication ... The Journal is discontinuing the publication of the cartoon “Dilbert" due to remarks made last week by its creator, Scott Adams.
6
How long should PNM customers expect to wait for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Q&A with PNM: Raucous winds have ... Q&A with PNM: Raucous winds have knocked out the power for thousands of Public Service Company of New Mexico customers in the last week. ...
7
‘Like a candy shop’: Albuquerque-based greeting card company opens ...
ABQnews Seeker
Brian Gilbreath and Lauren Harms use ... Brian Gilbreath and Lauren Harms use risograph printing to make their fluorescent-colored cards in their Nob Hill studio.
8
Growing green: New Mexico pistachio industry grows, albeit slower ...
ABQnews Seeker
What does the Iranian hostage crisis ... What does the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979 have to do with the New Mexico pistachio industry? Find out in this update on the ...
9
'Downtown was terrible': A look back at Las Cruces' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Creating a vibrant downtown is part ... Creating a vibrant downtown is part of a strategy to provide the kind of quality of life that attracts more businesses to the greater ...