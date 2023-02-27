 United Way to award community investment grants - Albuquerque Journal

United Way to award community investment grants

By ABQJournal News Staff

Applications for community investment grants are now being accepted by the United Way of North Central New Mexico.

Intended to support nonprofits, impact grants will be given to programs that support education, housing stability, well-being and health;

basic needs grants will cover such things as transportation, food, emergency assistance and shelter to vulnerable individuals and families; and

capacity-building grants will help with an agency’s staff development, professional training, data collection and evaluation.

The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on March 24, with award funding to begin in July.

To apply, organizations must be certified by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; provide health and human services in one or more of the counties served by United Way of North Central New Mexico; be in good standing with the New Mexico Attorney General’s office and the New Mexico Secretary of State; and demonstrate financial sustainability through United Way’s financial standards review.

United Way of North Central New Mexico, founded in 1934, serves a five-county region that includes Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia, Torrance and Santa Fe counties. The organization’s mission is to connect people to opportunities and services to improve lives and strengthen communities.

To learn more, visit www.uwncnm.org, or call 505-247-3671

 

