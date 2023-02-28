APD: Deaths in NW Albuquerque last week were double homicide, suicide

Detectives have determined that the deaths of three people in a neighborhood near 12th and Griegos NW last week were two homicides and a suicide.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the detectives determined the offender — whose name has still not been released — stabbed the two victims and then shot himself inside the house.

He said the offender’s next of kin “may be in a different country” and since they hadn’t been notified yet of his death detectives didn’t want to describe the relationships between the three people.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, an off-duty New Mexico State Police officer found Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia, 25, with serious stab wounds in the street in front of a home on Griegos NW, Gallegos said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

When officers entered the home they found Danay Morales-Hernandez, 36, and the offender dead. A toddler, who was not injured, was also found inside the home but police have not said how she was related to the adults.

Police initially thought that Morales-Hernandez had been shot to death but an autopsy determined that she had been stabbed.