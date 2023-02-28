Homicide detectives investigating after man run over at apartment complex

Detectives are trying to determine if a man who was run over Feb. 23 by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Northwest Albuquerque apartment complex was killed accidentally, intentionally or through negligence.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department, identified the man who was killed as 28-year-old Ryan Maren and said he died from blunt force trauma.

He said the incident stemmed from a domestic violence call at the Puerta Del Sol Apartments on McMahon near Golf Course NW.

“The owner of the vehicle was detained and released pending further investigation,” Gallegos said in an email.

He said detectives are still investigating and working with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges should be filed.