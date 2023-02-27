 Eastbound Rio Bravo over river to be closed - Albuquerque Journal

Eastbound Rio Bravo over river to be closed

By ABQJournal News Staff

Eastbound drivers using the Rio Bravo bridge over the Rio Grande will have to seek an alternative route while crews do rehabilitative work on the bridge, New Mexico Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kimberly Gallegos said Monday.

The bridge work necessitates the closure of both eastbound lanes over the river daily between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The construction starts Feb. 28 and will continue through June 30, Gallegos said.

While morning eastbound rush hour traffic over the river will not be affected, evening rush hour traffic will be impacted.

For further information and updates go to www.nmroads.com.

