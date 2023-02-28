 Yes, age-related macular degeneration is treatable - Albuquerque Journal

Yes, age-related macular degeneration is treatable

By Greg Trapp / Director, Commission for the Blind and dr. robert reidy / commissioner, commission for the blind

The month of February has been proclaimed Age-Related Macular Degeneration Awareness Month by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor’s proclamation encourages New Mexicans to be aware age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of blindness in the United States for persons who are 65 and older, and nearly 30% of persons 75 and older have some form of AMD. It is further estimated there are 11 million Americans who currently have AMD and this number will double by 2050.

Thankfully, most persons diagnosed with AMD will be able to function normally, and those more severely affected will still retain very usable vision. Unfortunately, some persons with AMD will suffer a more significant and more devastating loss of vision. However, with proper eye care and lifestyle changes, the risk of vision loss can be reduced.

Macular degeneration is a condition that involves damage to the macula, which is located at the center of the retina and is responsible for central vision that is used for tasks such as reading and driving. The most common form of AMD is the nonexudative or “dry” form, which is often asymptomatic or presents with gradual loss of central vision. The exudative or “wet” form of AMD usually follows dry AMD, and consists of an abnormal growth of blood vessels under the macula that may cause blood to leak into the retina. It is important to have regular eye exams so that AMD can be detected and treated. The initial phases of AMD are asymptomatic and can only be detected by an eye exam.

Knowing your risk of AMD is the first step to reducing the threat of vision loss. The risk of AMD is greater for persons who have a history of smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, excessive sun exposure and a diet low in fruits and vegetables. The risk is also greater for persons from Northern European backgrounds or who have a family history of AMD. While it is not possible to change genetics or to undo prior sun exposure, the risk of AMD can be reduced by adopting a healthier diet and lifestyle.

Persons who have AMD have also been shown to have a significantly increased risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, and knowing you have AMD may help you to make vaccine and other decisions that will reduce your risk of severe illness due to COVID.

Fortunately, AMD can be detected through a comprehensive eye exam performed by an ophthalmologist or optometrist. The key things to know are that AMD is a treatable disease, that early diagnosis allows for earlier treatment and lifestyle changes, and that people who have AMD can often benefit from magnification devices and other assistive technologies.

 

