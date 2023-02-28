Two lawsuits filed in deaths at MDC in 2022

The families of two of the four people who died in custody of the Metropolitan Detention Center last year filed lawsuits this month against Bernalillo County and the medical provider that operated in the jail.

Brian Korth died by suicide in March and nine months later April Trujillo died while detoxing from fentanyl.

The suits join others filed in recently as the jail saw an increase in deaths over the past three years — 21 since January 2020.

Two other people died in the jail in 2022: Michelle Morgan by suicide and Sao Chau who was also detoxing from fentanyl. Morgan’s family filed a lawsuit against the county in October and Chau’s family has hired an attorney who said he intends to file the complaint soon.

At least three other families have filed lawsuits over deaths in the jail in 2020 and 2021.

In a statement a spokeswoman for Bernalillo County said the safety and welfare of inmates is a top priority.

“Bernalillo County took decisive action last month, canceling the Corizon/YesCare medical contract, and soon after, announcing plans to partner with (University of New Mexico) Hospital for medical and behavioral health services at MDC beginning in July,” county spokeswoman Tia Bland said.

YesCare is the second medical provider to leave the jail before its contract is up in less than two years.

In a news release posted on MDC’s website last week the county and UNMH announced that they are in the “beginning phases of forming a partnership to provide medical and behavioral health services to inmates.” They formed a working group to hash out the details of the agreement and UNMH is launching “a campaign to recruit and retain qualified personnel to provide medical and behavioral health services at MDC.”

Bland did not answer questions about whether any staff were disciplined regarding either death and instead said: “Internal investigations evaluate whether proper procedures were followed. Individuals who do not follow standard practices and procedures are subject to appropriate disciplinary measures.”

Not found for hours

Korth was being held in the restrictive housing unit and was withdrawing from fentanyl when he killed himself on March 6, according to the lawsuit filed by his family Feb. 7. The 32-year-old man was awaiting extradition to California.

According to the lawsuit and incident reports previously released to the Journal, one correctional officer was tasked with watching two units and all inmates were in lockdown due to insufficient staffing.

The officer was required to conduct welfare checks every 30 minutes but officer Xavier Hernandez-Jaramillo — a 19-year-old who had worked at the jail for nine months — did one welfare check around 10 a.m. and then didn’t check on Korth again before ending his shift around 3 p.m., according to the lawsuit.

After the next officer relieved Hernandez-Jaramillo he found Korth had hanged himself. He had been dead for four hours, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of Bernalillo County and Corizon, which is now called YesCare, as well as a violation of Korth’s civil rights by Hernandez-Jaramillo and Bernalillo County when they “demonstrated a deliberate indifference to Mr. Korth’s need for reasonable safety.”

It asks for compensatory damages.

Hernandez-Jaramillo no longer works at the jail, Bland said. He could not be reached for comment.

Not taken seriously

When Trujillo, 41, was booked into jail on Nov. 27 she was withdrawing from opioids so she was put in the detox pod where she could be monitored along with other inmates.

According to a lawsuit filed by her family Feb. 20, she had four medical emergencies — including seizures — in just over 12 hours but each time the guards and medical personnel failed to take her condition seriously. The guards allegedly told her “she was just going through withdrawals, and if she did not want to go through withdrawals, she should not have done drugs and been arrested.”

Then, a little after 7 a.m. a correctional officer who had just come on shift called in a medical emergency.

This time nurses and correctional officers tried to put Trujillo on a wheelchair but she could not hold herself up and her eyes rolled back in her head and she started convulsing, the suit says. Staff performed CPR and other rescue measures, but Trujillo died.

The lawsuit alleges Trujillo’s rights to life and due process were violated, the county and Corizon were deliberately indifferent to a serious medical need, medical malpractice, negligent operation of a medical facility and negligent hiring, training and supervision.

It asks for compensatory damages.