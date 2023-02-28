City Council approves changes to Local Economic Development Act

The City of Albuquerque is making it easier for small- and medium-sized businesses to receive incentives for expansion.

Albuquerque city councilors last week unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s Local Economic Development Act that will allow businesses to participate in LEDA projects for less than a decade with council approval. Previous legislation required local businesses that applied for LEDA funding to participate for a minimum of 10 years, something city officials said made it tough on some companies because of the costs required to provide collateral security.

“We want to encourage company expansion within Albuquerque to create well-paying, homegrown jobs and career paths for our city,” City Economic Development Department Director Max Gruner said in a statement. “This amendment honors the intent of the original legislation without undermining the ten-year clause for large and relocation projects.”

Businesses interested in being approved for LEDA funds under a shorter term would need to show they can achieve payback in less than 10 years through a comprehensive economic impact analysis. They would also need a recommendation from the city’s EDD director.

Qualifying projects solely supported by state funds would be subject to terms set by the state economic impact analysis. Projects could qualify for the shorter payback provided the total award is no more than $500,000 in city funds or combined city/state funds. Projects that include city funds and exceed the $500,000 threshold wouldn’t qualify for the changes.

City Council President Pat Davis said he heard from Gruner two years ago about making changes to local LEDA legislation before those changes were approved Wednesday.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that we’re doing (this) not just to encourage more small businesses to apply earlier in their growth cycle, but also really trying to prioritize those companies that are ours,” Davis said. “I think that is a dynamic difference in the way we’ve approached economic development funds for a decade at least in this city.”