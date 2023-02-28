 Iron Man statue taken down in crash. But fear not — the scrap metal Avenger will return. - Albuquerque Journal

Iron Man statue taken down in crash. But fear not — the scrap metal Avenger will return.

By Lucas Peerman / Journal Digital Editor

Iron Man, one of three popular Marvel comic character statues in the Sunwest Silver Co. parking lot at Lomas Boulevard and 4th Street NW, was toppled when it was struck by a vehicle on Monday. (Adolphe Pierre Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Iron Man, leader of the Avengers, met his match Monday when he was toppled by a Dodge Durango navigating Downtown Albuquerque.

A crash at the intersection of Lomas and 4th Street NW around 12:45 p.m. sent the pickup truck off the roadway and into a towering statue of the famed Marvel comic book character.

According to Albuquerque police, two Parks and Rec Department trucks were headed east on Lomas and as they entered the intersection at 4th Street NW, a westbound truck turned south, colliding with one of the Parks and Rec trucks and then veered into the Sunwest Silver Co. parking lot, striking the statue, which fell onto the pickup. Luckily no one was injured — except Iron Man.

“He lost a leg, poor thing,” said Michael Turano, the stone department manager at Sunwest Silver.

Origin story

Iron Man is one of three Marvel character statues in the parking lot of Sunwest Silver, a jewelry wholesaler. The other statues are of Optimus Prime and Grimlock from the “Transformers” series.

Turano said the statues — made from scrap metal — were gifted to Sunwest Silver owner Ernie Montoya by a friend.

Montoya begin installing the statues in the parking lot in 2021 because he “wanted Downtown to look better” and because “they wouldn’t do any good in his backyard,” Turano said.

Iron Man was the most recent statue installed, in 2022. He has become a tourist attraction.

Recently, Turano said, he noticed Iron Man had lost a finger, so he was in need of repairs before the crash took him down.

Sequel

The plan, Turano said, is to repair the Iron Man statue so he can return to his position in the parking lot.

Also, he said, the business will soon be installing a fourth statue — a gorilla.

Journal reporter Rick Nathanson contributed to this report.

