Beloved restaurant Coda Bakery plans relocation

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant Coda Bakery will be moving to a new location this spring. For the past 17 years, Coda Bakery has occupied the same space across from Talin Market in the International District.

But fans of Coda Bakery’s bahn mi, noodle bowls, and baked goods won’t have to travel far to get to their new digs. The new restaurant space at 201 San Pedro NE, is less than a mile east of the current location. Coda Bakery owner Uyen Nguyen said although she’s been looking for a new location for a while, she wanted to keep Coda Bakery in the same area.

“We’re just moving down the street,” Nguyen said.

By moving locations, Nguyen said, the restaurant will almost double its footprint to 5,000 square feet. Currently, the restaurant has 20 seats — in the San Pedro location, Coda Bakery can seat 46.

The menu will largely remain the same. Nguyen said the menu might expand to include traditional Vietnamese rice dishes.

“We’ve outgrown the space for years now,” Nguyen said.

Pending some permits, Nguyen said she’s hoping to get the key to the new space on March 1. Coda Bakery will remain open in its current location on Louisiana while the new restaurant is renovated. Nguyen said she thinks the renovations will last a few months, but the San Pedro location will be ready to open this summer.

Nguyen anticipates that Coda Bakery will remain open on Louisiana until about a week before they move. She said when Coda Bakery first opened, she never expected it growing this big.

“I’m just so grateful, honestly,” Nguyen said.

