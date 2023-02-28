 Third round of stormy weather possible — and this one might bring snow - Albuquerque Journal

Third round of stormy weather possible — and this one might bring snow

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

The Metro area has been struck with a one-two punch of stormy weather in the past week, but don’t let Tuesday’s expected clear and sunny skies fool you — another blow is yet to come.

And this one might bring snow.

On Sunday, damaging wind gusts of over 75 mph wreaked havoc across Albuquerque, knocking down trees and power lines, leaving thousands without electricity.

Trees were reported down at various places across the city and, on Sunday afternoon, a dust cloud blocked the view of the Sandias.

Public Service Company of New Mexico reported 118 power outages as of Monday afternoon. Crews are still working all over the city to restore power to customers, according to a PNM social media post.

Last Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported a wind gust at the airport of 73 mph. The NWS said it was among the top “non-thunderstorm wind gusts” ever recorded at the Sunport.

Albuquerque forecast

This week will bring another round of heavy winds and the possibility of snow to the metro area, but the storm won’t reach the levels we saw last week.

Tuesday will have clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s throughout the day, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. The temperature is expected to drop to the low 30s at night.

Wind speed will increase slightly on Wednesday, although it won’t be as high as last week, according to KOAT-TV Chief Meteorologist Joe Diaz. There’s a chance of gusts hitting 40 mph throughout the day.

Wednesday night going into Thursday morning will introduce the possibility of snow, which, paired with the wind, will likely create blowing snow in several parts of the state, including Albuquerque, Diaz said.

Thursday’s temperature will drop to the mid-40s, but clouds will begin to dissipate throughout the day, likely resulting in a mostly clear night sky.

Thursday night will be the coldest, with a forecast in the low 20s.

While Friday will remain cold, with a high of nearly 50 degrees, temperatures will gradually begin to warm up going into the weekend.

Meanwhile, the city of Albuquerque announced Monday the closure for emergency repairs of the Open Space trailhead in the Sandia Foothills at Indian School Road.

PNM began fixing or replacing power line poles, insulators and cross arms. The trail is set to re-open March 7.

Visitors can still access Foothills trails nearby at the Menaul, Piedra Lisa and Copper trailheads, according to a city news release.

