UNM women have opportunity to improve tournament seeding in Fresno finale

Mike Bradbury didn’t want to talk, think or even hear about potential scenarios Monday. He hopes his narrow mindset rubs off.

Yes, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball coach is aware that his team is part of a four-way tie for third place in the Mountain West Conference with one game remaining.

And yes, Bradbury knows that Tuesday night games involving Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State (the other teams tied for third place) will impact the Lobos’ MWC tournament seeding.

Bradbury won’t be scoreboard watching. He prefers to worry only about things he can control.

“I’m just rooting for us to win our game,” he said Monday. “I’m not even thinking about other games or tiebreakers right now. I don’t need to know.”

The Lobos visit Fresno State on Tuesday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The game is undoubtedly more significant for UNM (19-11, 11-6), which comes in riding a five-game winning streak and can improve its tournament seeding with a win.

Various tiebreakers can still come into play as Tuesday night’s schedule includes two other key games: Air Force at San Diego State and Boise State at Colorado State. The Lobos split their head-to-head series against the Aztecs, Rams and Broncos this season, which would complicate things if multiple teams finish tied.

But UNM can do no worse than a No. 5 seed if it wins Tuesday — significant because the top five seeds receive first-round byes at next week’s conference tournament.

“We just have to stay focused and play the right way,” Bradbury said. “We’ve done that for the last five games and I think we’ve built some confidence, but Fresno State has been playing well lately, too.”

The Bulldogs (10-20, 3-14) have won two of their last three and figure to be motivated to send five seniors out on a Senior Night high note. Despite spending much of the season near the bottom of the MWC standings, Fresno State has proven itself to be dangerous.

Because of the MWC’s unbalanced schedule, UNM has not faced the Bulldogs this season, but FSU has played each of the league’s other contenders to the wire. That includes unbeaten UNLV, which needed an Alyssa Durazo-Frescas 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to pull out a 64-63 win over the Bulldogs in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 9.

“They’ve played so many close games,” Bradbury said. “It wouldn’t have taken much for their record to be totally different. Defensively, they’ll press the whole game and they can be very disruptive. Like I said, we have to be focused.”

UNM dropped a 71-70 heartbreaker in Fresno, California late last season. The Lobos won’t have to contend with since-departed twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who combined for 34 points against UNM but transferred to Miami after the season. The Lobos will have to face FSU’s Amiee Book, who hit six 3-pointers including the game-winner in last season’s game.

ON A ROLL: UNM senior LaTascya Duff has been near automatic from the foul line, having hit her last 24 consecutive free-throw attempts. She’s been hot all season, hitting 59 of 63 for a 93.65% success rate.

Duff is threatening to better UNM’s best free-throw percentage for a single season, 93.3% set by Katie Montgomery in 2006-07 (minimum of 50 attempts). Duff does not currently have enough attempts to be ranked among the national leaders, but her percentage would rank second only to Mercer’s Erin Houpt, who is 90 for 96 (93.75%) from the line this season.