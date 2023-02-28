‘Uncle Mo’: Senior Night marks Udeze’s last ride in the Pit

After four seasons at Wichita State, Morris Udeze — a 6-foot-8, 240-pound college graduate — had a choice to make.

Get started on a professional playing career overseas or take a chance on one more run in college – one more try to show the world he has a little more to his game than the career stats he posted with the Shockers of 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UNM — under second-year head coach Richard Pitino, who sold Udeze on a rebuilding program and a building in a state he’d never been to, where fans flock to cheer on their team despite it going on nearly a decade since it’s made the postseason — gave him that chance.

Tuesday night, the 23-year-old from Houston who some now call “Uncle Mo” after he eschewed living alone when he arrived in Albuquerque to room with three freshmen teammates who were away from home for the first time, will make his final walk down the Pit ramp with one very firmly held belief.

“Oh, it’s more than I thought it would be,” said Udeze, one of five Lobo seniors being recognized in a brief pregame Senior Night ceremony before the late-starting home finale against Fresno State, though he is the only one of the five certain to be playing his final college game, with his eligibility expiring when this season does for UNM.

This season, Udeze is averaging 15.8 points (8th in the Mountain West), 9.3 rebounds (1st, two ahead of anyone else in the league), 60.7% shooting (1st), and his 12 double-doubles are twice as many as any other player in the conference.

The Newcomer of the Year candidate helped change the culture of Lobo basketball in his one season — adding inside toughness in the paint and a no-nonsense maturity that the team still hopes to ride into a deep postseason run.

And as he walks down the Pit ramp that last time, he said he will be grateful for the fans, his teammates and a coaching staff that did what it promised for a player who took a chance on a rebuilding program.

“I feel like coach gave me a lot of freedom, offensive freedom,” Udeze said. “Everything he promised me is for sure what I’ve gotten. … Everything’s a blessing. Everything he’s told me — the assistant coaches and head coach — I’ve gotten out of this year. I’m playing with a tremendous group of guys in the locker room, man. Super great guys. One of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been a part of. No toxic issues. No one person over the other. All solid dudes. …

“It was just a great experience, man.”

Udeze will be joined in a pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday by teammates, and fellow seniors Jaelen House, Josiah Allick, Emmanuel Kuac and K.J. Jenkins. All four of them have decisions to make after the season – transfer to another program, move on from college or accept a “COVID season” waiver and return to play for the Lobos in 2023-24.

“We’d love to have them back. If I kind of had it my way, I would just honor Morris,” Pitino joked when asked about the others in the group who could be Lobos again next season. “But that’s not right to those guys, you know what I mean? If they’re going to graduate, we need to honor them. … Certainly, besides Morris, we want everybody back to continue to build.”

As for the guy he knows won’t be playing for him next season, Pitino said Udeze’s time with the program may have been brief, but his impact will be lasting.

“Huge,” Pitino said. “Yeah, huge … Now, I can sell to a recruit, ‘Look at what Mo was able to do in one year in our system. And look at the experiences that he’s had.’ That can help in the transfer recruiting. He’s also been amazing in the locker room. He’s a bring it everyday type of guy, and that also helps just having those culture guys.”

ATTENDANCE: The UNM Lobos enter Tuesday’s home finale averaging 11,606 fans per game — good for 29th best in the country (out of 363 Division I teams). Assuming it remains in that spot, it will be the first time the Pit has been back inside the Top 30 in average home attendance since the 2016-17 season.

Through the Pit doors, UNM has welcomed 208,902 fans with a game to go, guaranteeing a more than 30% increase over last season’s attendance, when there was a vaccine mandate and mask mandate for home games. The mandate-heavy season followed a 2020-21 campaign where games weren’t allowed to be played in the Pit due to state COVID regulations.

Despite losing out on the New Mexico State rivalry series, UNM will pass budgeted ticket sales projections this season of $3.33 million for men’s basketball – the first time in several years that the program will hit or pass its men’s basketball projections without in-season budget adjustments.

