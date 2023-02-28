 Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees - Albuquerque Journal

Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees

By Associated Press

The White House is giving U.S. federal agencies 30 days to delete popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices amid growing concerns about security. Canada announced a similar ban.

Congress, the White House itself and more than half of U.S. states had already banned TikTok amid concerns that China could use its legal and regulatory powers to obtain private user data or to try to push misinformation or narratives favoring China. U.S. armed forces have prohibited the app on military devices, and the European Union’s executive branch has temporarily banned TikTok from employee phones.

More than two-thirds of American teens use TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data such as browsing history and location.

China says the bans reveal Washington’s own insecurities and are an abuse of state power.

Here’s what to know:

WHAT ARE THE CONCERNS ABOUT TIKTOK?

Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that ByteDance could share TikTok user data with China’s authoritarian government.

There are also concerns that the company is sending masses of user data to China, in breach of stringent European privacy rules.

Additionally, there’s been concern about TikTok’s content and whether it harms teenagers’ mental health.

WHO HAS PUSHED FOR TIKTOK RESTRICTIONS?

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump and his administration sought to ban dealings with TikTok’s owner, force it to sell off its U.S. assets and remove it from app stores. Courts blocked Trump’s efforts to ban TikTok, and President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s orders after taking office but ordered an in-depth study of the issue. A planned sale of TikTok’s U.S. assets was shelved.

In Congress, concern about the app has been bipartisan. Congress passed the “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” in December as part of a sweeping government funding package. The legislation does allow for TikTok use in certain cases, including for national security, law enforcement and research purposes.

House Republicans are expected to move forward Tuesday with a bill that would give Biden the power to ban TikTok nationwide. The legislation, proposed by Rep. Mike McCaul, looks to circumvent the challenges the administration would face in court if it moved forward with sanctions against the social media company.

WHAT DOES TIKTOK SAY?

TikTok has questioned the bans, saying it has not been given an opportunity to answer questions and governments were cutting themselves off from a platform beloved by millions.

Responding to the U.S. announcement, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said Monday: “The ban of TikTok on federal devices passed in December without any deliberation, and unfortunately that approach has served as a blueprint for other world governments. These bans are little more than political theater.”

Home » News » Nation » Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Two lawsuits filed in deaths at MDC in 2022
Albuquerque News
The suits join others filed recently ... The suits join others filed recently as the jail saw an increase in deaths over the past three years — 21 since January 2020.
2
'Uncle Mo': Senior Night marks Udeze’s last ride in ...
ABQnews Seeker
As Morris Udeze walks down the ... As Morris Udeze walks down the Pit ramp that last time Tuesday night, he said he will be grateful for the fans, his teammates ...
3
Beloved restaurant Coda Bakery plans relocation
ABQnews Seeker
The Vietnamese restaurant will be moving ... The Vietnamese restaurant will be moving to a new location this spring.
4
UNM legend Rusty Mitchell passes at 80
ABQnews Seeker
Rusty Mitchell, a 1964 U.S. Olympian ... Rusty Mitchell, a 1964 U.S. Olympian and the University of New Mexico's men's gymnastics coach from 1966-99, died last week. He was 80.
5
New Mexico lawmakers reject one gun bill, support another ...
ABQnews Seeker
A proposal centering on safe storage ... A proposal centering on safe storage of firearms moved forward while senators raised questions about banning certain guns, ammunition
6
Third round of stormy weather possible — and this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's the forecast for the rest ... Here's the forecast for the rest of the week in Albuquerque.
7
Lawmakers question New Mexico's last-minute decision to redo massive ...
ABQnews Seeker
Procurement process for contracts canceled while ... Procurement process for contracts canceled while staffing changes.
8
Iron Man statue taken down in crash. But fear ...
ABQnews Seeker
Despite broken leg, store says it's ... Despite broken leg, store says it's not End Game for Iron Man.
9
APD: Deaths in NW Albuquerque last week were double ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have determined that the deaths ... Detectives have determined that the deaths of three people in a neighborhood near 12th and Griegos NW last week were two homicides and a ...
10
City Council approves changes to Local Economic Development Act
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque city councilors last week unanimously ... Albuquerque city councilors last week unanimously approved an amendment to the city's Local Economic Development Act that will allow businesses to participate in LEDA ...