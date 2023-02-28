 China says it's been 'open and transparent' on COVID origins - Albuquerque Journal

China says it’s been ‘open and transparent’ on COVID origins

By Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday said it has been “open and transparent” in the search for the origins of COVID-19, after questions about how the pandemic began received new attention.

Most recently, the U.S. Department of Energy assessed with “low confidence” that the pandemic that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 began with the leak of a virus from a lab. The report hasn’t been made public.

China had “shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao told reporters at a daily briefing.

“Politicizing the issue of virus tracing will not smear China but will only damage the U.S.’s own credibility,” Mao said, in response to complaints from U.S. officials and members of Congress that China has not been entirely cooperative.

Her comments came amid continuing questions about how the virus that has killed more than 6.8 million people worldwide first emerged.

Others in the U.S. intelligence community disagree with the U.S. Energy Department assessment of the lab leak, citing differing opinions within the government. “There is just not an intelligence community consensus,” John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said Monday.

The DOE conclusion was first reported over the weekend in the Wall Street Journal, which said the classified report was based on new intelligence and noted in an update to a 2021 document. The DOE oversees a national network of labs in the U.S.

White House officials on Monday declined to confirm press reports about the assessment.

In 2021, officials released an intelligence report summary that said four members of the U.S. intelligence community believed with low confidence that the virus was first transmitted from an animal to a human, and a fifth believed with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab.

Home » Business » Health & Safety » China says it’s been ‘open and transparent’ on COVID origins

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
China says it's been 'open and transparent' on COVID ...
Health & Safety
BEIJING (AP) -- China on Tuesday ... BEIJING (AP) -- China on Tuesday said it has been 'open and transparent' in the search for the origins of COVID-19, after questions about ...
2
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut ...
Health & Safety
DETROIT (AP) -- Nissan is recalling ... DETROIT (AP) -- Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition ...
3
House Democrats say crime and child-safety bills are a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Boosting transparency in the Children, Youth ... Boosting transparency in the Children, Youth and Families Department; closing legal loopholes to address organized retail crime; and enacting firearm restrictions are among the ...
4
China says it's been 'open and transparent' on COVID ...
Health & Safety
BEIJING (AP) -- China on Tuesday ... BEIJING (AP) -- China on Tuesday said it has been 'open and transparent' in the search for the origins of COVID-19, after questions about ...
5
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut ...
Health & Safety
DETROIT (AP) -- Nissan is recalling ... DETROIT (AP) -- Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition ...
6
House Democrats say crime and child-safety bills are a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Boosting transparency in the Children, Youth ... Boosting transparency in the Children, Youth and Families Department; closing legal loopholes to address organized retail crime; and enacting firearm restrictions are among the ...
7
Report: Companies' climate targets not what they claim to ...
Health & Safety
BERLIN (AP) -- Climate commitments by ... BERLIN (AP) -- Climate commitments by companies aren't always as green as they seem. A new report concludes major brands are exaggerating how ambitious ...
8
Alcohol tax hike on the table as New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
An estimated $155M in new revenue ... An estimated $155M in new revenue would support treatments and program
9
Meet Breezy Blue, a disinfecting minibot built by Albuquerque-based ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Breezy One mobile robot that ... The Breezy One mobile robot that provides autonomous disinfection services at airports and other lar ...