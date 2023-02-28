Editorial: Paid leave bill would crush New Mexico’s small businesses

Supporters of paid family leave make some points. Working folks with a seriously ill child or terminally ill parent often face the tough choice of taking time off to care for a loved one or keeping the family’s income rolling in.

For many New Mexicans who are working paycheck to paycheck, taking weeks off at a time without pay simply isn’t an option. Who would pay the car payment and insurance, the mortgage or rent, or buy the gas and groceries?

But a highly partisan paid leave proposal now before lawmakers — Senate Bill 11 — is not the solution. It has a whopping 12 weeks of paid leave annually on top of any other sick, vacation or other leave and the list of qualifying circumstances is overly broad, including allowing paid time off for an employee with a “close association” to someone with a serious medical situation.

The proposed state Paid Family and Medical Leave Act requires most employers to contribute money into a new state fund that would pay a portion of an employee’s salary while the employee is out on paid leave. The employee must also contribute a percentage of their paycheck to the fund.

The federal Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 requires public-sector employers and large companies to provide certain employees with up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave per year. Lawmakers understood the burdens this would place and exempted companies with fewer than 50 employees.

The New Mexico paid leave proposal only exempts companies with fewer than five employees.

The state bill’s influential backers, which include labor union representatives and advocacy groups, contend the proposed state Paid Family and Medical Leave Act could actually help businesses attract and keep employees by providing a level playing field across the state (Netflix and the state of New Mexico already provide paid family leave). They don’t answer the question of how a business is supposed to cover for the missing employee for months at a time, especially when they have trouble recruiting employees as it is.

And it is worth noting:

Legislative analysts predict 10% of New Mexico’s eligible workers would apply for paid leave in a given year. We already have one of the lowest labor force participation rates in the nation (56.7% as of 2021) and tens of thousands of unfilled jobs.

A recent Legislative Finance Committee analysis projects the paid leave compensation fund would hit a deficit of $516 million by the 2028 budget year, just two years in. The state Workforce Solutions Department would then have to order an increase in the initial premiums that businesses and employees pay into the fund to keep it solvent.

We have yet to hear how lawmakers’ 2021 paid sick leave law, which kicked in last year, is working. The Healthy Workplaces Act mandates all private businesses — large or small — provide employees one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked, whether part-time, full-time or seasonal, capped at eight paid days off annually. How about measuring its success/unintended consequences first?

New Mexico is blessed with nearly 155,000 small businesses scattered across the state, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Ninety percent of New Mexico businesses have 20 or fewer employees. They’re struggling to come back from the recession and pandemic and don’t have record-setting, multi-billion-dollar budgets to absorb long-term staff vacancies and hire temporary employees. And many of our employees need every penny they earn and can’t afford to pay into such a fund.

This bill “equates to over half a billion dollars in increased payroll taxes,” according to its Fiscal Impact Report.

Asking businesses to shoulder yet another unfunded mandate from Santa Fe is simply too much to ask. Senate Bill 11 barely made it out of the Senate Finance Committee by a 6-5 vote. Committee chairman Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, is to be commended for standing up for small businesses and employees and voting against the bill, now headed to the Senate floor. That narrow margin should give other senators, House members and the governor serious pause.

Public safety, health care and an inequitable tax system are all hurting our state’s economy and business and job environment; all are on lawmakers’ plate this session. Lawmakers need to solve those problems, not add to them with a greatly expanded paid leave law.

