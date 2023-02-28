Free school meals for all students sets New Mexico up for success

Sen. Michael Padilla

Under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s leadership, New Mexico has made strides in equipping our children with the tools they need to fulfill their potential and lead successful lives, starting with bolstering the power of our schools. New Mexico has an opportunity to tackle one of the biggest challenges for our children: food and nutrition insecurity. We can do this by fully funding school meals for all in our state by passing Senate Bill 4.

While the rate of childhood poverty in New Mexico is improving, thousands of children still face circumstances that allow hunger to persist. That’s why the state Legislature is working with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to tackle the issue of hunger and nutrition, starting with schools. The governor has proposed a program that invests in schools so they can offer nutritious breakfast and lunch for all children at no cost. This is a show of leadership that moves us into the right direction: it fills an urgent gap in federal policy, leads to better outcomes for children, and fosters equity and a sense of community for all New Mexican children and families, no matter their income or location in the state.

At the start of the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created a program that granted waivers allowing schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students. This federal program expired in September 2022, creating a gap for families who rely on school meals and making children across the country vulnerable to hunger. With one of every five New Mexico families struggling to put food on the table for their children, and the fact that kids consume up to 50% of their daily calories while in school, meals for all can help students, families and communities fulfill this critical need.

In addition to covering the cost of meals for families, the governor’s $52 million funding proposal also invests in kitchen improvements, New Mexico-grown foods and the school nutrition workforce. Guaranteeing access to free and nutritious meals allows students to focus on their education and not their hungry stomachs.

What’s more, this legislation has garnered bipartisan and community support across the state. By eliminating the stigma around free school meals and lunch debt, which I fought for with the first-of-its-kind Hunger-Free Students’ Bill of Rights, we can foster equity while building a sense of belonging for children and families everywhere, no matter where they live. The families and parents I speak to every day, along with community leaders and advocates across New Mexico, can all agree: the health and well-being of our children come first.

SB 4, sponsored by my colleague Sen. Leo Jaramillo, D-Española, and myself, presents us with an opportunity to take collective action in the face of long-term health concerns and societal costs stemming from a lack of consistent access to healthy, high-quality food. By making sure there is access to free, nutritious meals for all students in public schools, we set our children — and the future of New Mexico — on the path to lifelong health and success.