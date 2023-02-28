Fire watch in effect Tuesday, snow warning Wednesday and Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire weather watch in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the northeast and east central plains, middle Rio Grande Valley, and Sandia and Manzano Mountains below snowpack.

The NWS advises against outdoor burning as high winds and dry conditions contributing to the fire risks could cause any fire development to spread rapidly.

Moderate to strong winds will combine with low relative humidity to create critical fire weather conditions today across portions of northern and central New Mexico. Snow makes its return Wednesday through Thursday. #NMwx pic.twitter.com/JX4IhFLmHr — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) February 28, 2023

“Winds will strengthen again Tuesday across much of the area and the combination of windy and dry conditions will bring several hours of critical fire weather conditions,” the NWS website said. “… Dry and windy conditions will return on Wednesday across the east central plains, allowing critical fire weather conditions to potentially return for several hours.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, another winter storm will begin moving through the state with a warning that blowing snow could reduce visibility Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The NWS recommends drivers use caution and keep updated with the latest forecast before getting on the road.