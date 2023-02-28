Embudito trailhead closed for maintenance this week

The Open Space trailhead at Indian School Road in the Sandia Foothills will be closed until March 7, as Public Service Company of New Mexico works to repair aging powerline poles, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Parks and Recreation department.

PNM will be replacing poles, insulators and cross arms as part of its emergency repairs.

“While the Indian School trailhead is closed, visitors can access Foothills trails at the nearby Menaul and Piedra Lisa trailhead or the Copper trailhead,” the release stated.

Visit cabq.gov for more information and updates.