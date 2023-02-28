 How to watch New Mexico-Fresno State tonight - Albuquerque Journal

How to watch New Mexico-Fresno State tonight

By Lucas Peerman / Journal Digital Editor

New Mexico will host Fresno State in the final Lobos men’s basketball home game of the season.

The bubble may have burst for UNM (20-9, 7-9 Mountain West) getting an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, but the team is still in a battle for seeding in the Mountain West Tournament. The Lobos are currently in sixth place in the conference, one game behind San Jose State, but the Lobos own the tiebreaker. The sought-after fifth position gives that team a first-round bye in the tournament.

If the Lobos lose tonight and Friday at Colorado State, the team could drop all the way to eighth in the conference.

Fresno State (10-18, 6-11 Mountain West) would sweep the season series from New Mexico with a win tonight and would overtake the Lobos for sixth place. The Bulldogs could fall as far as 10th in the conference with a loss.

UNM is favored by 8.5 points heading into the game.

Tip-off is 8:30 p.m.

The Lobos are hoping for a good crowd tonight in the Pit to honor seniors Morris Udeze, Jaelen House, Josiah Allick, Emmanuel Kuac and K.J. Jenkins. All except Udeze could return by taking advantage of a “COVID season” waiver.

Entering tonight’s game, New Mexico is averaging 11,606 fans per game — good for 29th best in the country (out of 363 Division I teams). Assuming it remains in that spot, it will be the first time the Pit has been back inside the Top 30 in average home attendance since the 2016-17 season.

If not attending in person, you can follow the game on TV, radio or online:

