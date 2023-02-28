 Front-end license plate bill fizzles in House committee, despite backers' claims it would be crime-fighting boon - Albuquerque Journal

Front-end license plate bill fizzles in House committee, despite backers’ claims it would be crime-fighting boon

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

A bill that would require New Mexico motorists to affix front-end license plates, not just decorative plates like these shown on Tuesday in Santa Fe, was tabled Tuesday in a House committee. The bill marks the latest attempt to add New Mexico to list of 29 other states that require front and back license plates. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Across New Mexico, low-riders, minivans and pickup trucks are currently united by at least one thing — their lack of front license plates.

That doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon, as a bill requiring front-end license plates to be affixed to most vehicles — starting in July 2027 — was soundly rejected Tuesday by a House committee.

The House Transportation and Public Works Committee voted 8-1 to table the measure, House Bill 56, despite backers’ claims that it could aid law enforcement officers in their efforts to recover stolen vehicles.

Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, who is sponsoring the bill with House Majority Leader Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, said after Tuesday’s hearing he wasn’t happy that data collected by an Albuquerque Police Department commander about other states was not allowed to be presented before the committee vote.

“It’s just amazing to me the opposition to change,” Rehm said in an interview.

But Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, D-Albuquerque, the House committee’s chairwoman, said bill sponsors had rebuffed offers to change the bill, including by requiring a holographic windshield sticker instead of the front license plate.

“My issue with this bill has been it’s a 20th Century solution to a 21st Century problem,” Hochman-Vigil told the Journal, claiming front-end license plates can interfere with vehicle cameras and sensors used in self-driving cars.

This year’s legislation is not the first attempt to require front-end license plates. A similar bill was proposed in 2019 but ultimately stalled in a Senate committee after passing the House.

The current proposal would exempt trailers, motorcycles and collector vehicles that are at least 30 years old from the front license plate mandate.

In addition, an additional $2 per year registration fee would be required for front license plates, which would generate an estimated $3,700 in extra revenue annually. That would be on top of the current registration fees that range from $27 to $62 for a one-year registration, depending on the weight and age of a vehicle.

New Mexico is currently one of 21 states that do not require motorists to have licensed plates affixed to both the front and back of their vehicles, after Ohio dropped its front plate requirement in 2020, according to Autolist.

Among neighboring states, Arizona and Oklahoma are also front plate-less states, while both Texas and Colorado require two license plates.

While this year’s bill could still be revived, it now faces long odds to make it to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk before the 60-day legislative session ends March 18.

That’s just fine with Hochman-Vigil and other skeptics of the proposal.

“It’s just another tax on people who can’t afford it,” she said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Front-end license plate bill fizzles in House committee, despite backers’ claims it would be crime-fighting boon

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Front-end license plate bill fizzles in House committee, despite ...
ABQnews Seeker
Across New Mexico, low-riders, minivans and ... Across New Mexico, low-riders, minivans and pickup trucks are currently united by at least one thing — their lack of front license plates. That ...
2
While California wearies of snowstorms, Northeast greets one
ABQnews Seeker
RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) -- Jennifer ... RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) -- Jennifer Cobb and her husband planned on staying four days in their vacation rental in Southern California's San Bernardino ...
3
As assault weapons ban faces opposition, Lujan Grisham calls ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Assault weapon' ban stalls as New ... 'Assault weapon' ban stalls as New Mexico lawmakers advance safe storage, polling place restrictions for guns
4
Jury weighs whether Cowboys for Trump flouted campaign law
ABQnews Seeker
Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin ... Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin confronted a trial by jury Tuesday on charges that he failed to register a political organization without filing ...
5
How to watch New Mexico-Fresno State tonight
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico will host Fresno State ... New Mexico will host Fresno State in the final Lobos men's basketball home game of the season.
6
NM's governor made a last-minute call to cancel the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Procurement process for contracts canceled while ... Procurement process for contracts canceled while staffing changes.
7
Embudito trailhead closed for maintenance this week
ABQnews Seeker
The Open Space trailhead at Indian ... The Open Space trailhead at Indian School Road in the Sandia Foothills is closed as PNM repairs aging powerline poles
8
Going nuts for pistachios: A by-the-numbers look at New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Feb. 26 was National Pistachio Day! ... Feb. 26 was National Pistachio Day! What better way to celebrate than to learn a little bit more about New Mexico's pistachio industry?
9
Fire watch in effect Tuesday, snow warning Wednesday and ...
ABQnews Seeker
National Weather Service issues fire watch ... National Weather Service issues fire watch 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, snow warning for next two days.