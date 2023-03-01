Should young children be expelled from school? A bill under consideration says only with few exceptions.

Nobody wants to kick a small child out of school.

Although some argue that doing so may be the best thing for the safety of those around them, proponents of a bill making its way through the Roundhouse argue that suspensions and expulsions have lasting repercussions, and that focusing on other strategies is the better way forward.

“It creates a negative self-image for the children,” Early Childhood Education Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said of expulsions and suspensions of very young students, noting they can impact dropout rates or students being held back a grade. “That’s why getting upstream with good professional development and other supports helps create safe places and healthy places.”

Senate Bill 283, sponsored by Sen. Harold Pope Jr., D-Albuquerque, would prevent schools from expelling some pre-kindergartners through second graders and limit suspensions, with a couple exceptions. For example, the bill wouldn’t apply to a student who unlawfully brought a gun on campus.

If passed, the measure wouldn’t go into effect until 2024. Schools would also begin reporting more data on the number of suspensions and expulsions.

Some students are disproportionately kicked out of school, Groginsky pointed out.

There were 942 suspensions and expulsions last school year among kindergartners through second graders, according to state Public Education Department data.

Most of them — 563 — were Hispanic students, a proportion that more or less reflects the population of all New Mexico public school students. Over 800 instances were among male students, and 415 were among students receiving special education.

Only one student was expelled, a department spokesperson said.

More support for students, Groginsky said, could include work that’s already been put in motion. Last year, the PED announced an initiative to provide teacher training in restorative practices and in January facilitated such training with teams from 12 schools.

Some have expressed concerns about the bill, arguing the safety of others also needs to be considered, like when a student is biting or otherwise harming another.

Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, also worried that the bill didn’t do more to address the root causes of student behavioral issues.

“This is about identifying children that need help, providing the training to teachers to be able to do that, and we’re not doing that, even in this bill,” she said during a Senate Education Committee meeting earlier in February. “I’m conflicted, because I want children to be safe.”

The bill is up for consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee, but as of Tuesday hadn’t been scheduled. Before then, the education committee passed it without its recommendation.