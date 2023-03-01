Interested in a paid internship with a Disney production?

Calling recent Albuquerque college graduates.

Santa Fe-based Stagecoach Foundation is helping look for a paid internship with an upcoming Disney project in New Mexico.

According to Stagecoach Foundation, the Walt Disney Studios Production Internship Program is designed to enhance retention and implement an ongoing pipeline of diverse talent by providing hands-on learning experiences on its productions.

The candidate requirements are:

♦ All candidates must be at least 18 years old.

♦ Must be a resident of New Mexico living in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, Sandia Pueblo, or Isleta Pueblo.

♦ All candidates must be eligible to work in the U.S.

♦ All candidates must have graduated within the past 12 months from an accredited program or institution.

♦ All candidates must provide their own housing and transportation for the duration of the internship.

According to the program the candidate will be paid minimum of $12 pay, guaranteed a minimum of 40 hours a week. Production Assistants won’t drive production vehicles, but personal vehicles will be allowed (expenses reimbursed).

The shoot dates are March 27 through May 23. Each department starts at a different time and Disney hopes to have the candidate on board one week before principal photography.

To apply, please send your résumé to info@stagecoachfdn.org.