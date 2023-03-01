Section of East Central closed in both directions following fatal pedestrian crash

Central Avenue is closed in both directions at Moon Street as police investigate the death of a person who appears to have been struck by a vehicle, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a person laying in the roadway near Central and Eubank at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, APD spokesman Chase Jewell said in a release.

“Upon arrival on scene officers located an individual lifeless in the roadway,” the release said. “The individual showed signs of being struck by a vehicle.”

The person’s body was in the middle of Central at Erbbe Street.

Eastbound and Westbound Central is closed at Moon @abqfire — APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) March 1, 2023

Police referred to the incident as a pedestrian fatal crash.

APD’s traffic unit is handling the investigation. Pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area, Jewell said.

Journal photographer Adolphe Pierre-Louis contributed to this report.