Section of East Central closed in both directions following fatal pedestrian crash

Central Avenue is closed in both directions at Moon Street as police investigate the death of a person who appears to have been struck by a vehicle, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
Police responded to a report of a person laying in the roadway near Central and Eubank at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, APD spokesman Chase Jewell said in a release.
“Upon arrival on scene officers located an individual lifeless in the roadway,” the release said. “The individual showed signs of being struck by a vehicle.”
The person’s body was in the middle of Central at Erbbe Street.
Eastbound and Westbound Central is closed at Moon @abqfire
— APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) March 1, 2023
Police referred to the incident as a pedestrian fatal crash.
APD’s traffic unit is handling the investigation. Pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area, Jewell said.
Journal photographer Adolphe Pierre-Louis contributed to this report.