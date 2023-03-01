 Editorial: Double-dipping didn't work then and won't work now - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Double-dipping didn’t work then and won’t work now

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

In theory, it makes sense: Allow retirees to keep receiving their full pension, but come back to work to fill the front-line ranks of everything from police officers to social workers.

In practice, it simply doesn’t shake out that way.

New Mexico found that out the hard way two decades ago: Double-dipping encourages experienced people to leave (exacerbating staffing shortages); those who do return to work go back to their higher-up positions, not to the empty front-line jobs (a successful EEOC complaint filed years ago ensured Albuquerque police retirees landed behind desks, not on the streets); and the next generation of employee leaders end up discouraged with no way to advance.

In 2010, our House and Senate repealed double-dipping, 65-3 and 35-6, respectively. The Fiscal Impact Report from that year’s successful Senate Bill 207 said that, under double-dipping, “unemployment remains high in the state” and “state employees may feel low morale and perceive a ceiling for advancement because retirees return to top-level positions.”

The policy is also a budget-buster. The FIR in 2010 projected the repeal would save millions for state employers, as well as the general and PERA pension funds.

Senate Bill 124, House Bills 64, 65, 227 and other double-dipping legislation are well-intentioned, wrong-headed attempts that will reduce, not shore up, staffing. Our public employers and lawmakers would do better to incentivize delayed retirement, publicize the availability of such things as the Law Enforcement Protection Fund for longevity and retention bonuses, and finally establish pipelines with our universities and colleges for next-generation employees.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Double-dipping didn’t work then and won’t work now

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Editorial: Double-dipping didn't work then and won't work now
Editorials
Public employers and lawmakers would do ... Public employers and lawmakers would do better to finally establish pipelines with our universities and colleges for next-generation employees
2
Editorial: Get retail theft bill to governor's desk
Editorials
Our governor was channeling every retail ... Our governor was channeling every retail business owner and every law-abiding customer in the state when she announced her support of House Bill 234, ...
3
Editorial: Paid leave bill would crush New Mexico’s small ...
Editorials
OPINION: Asking businesses to shoulder yet ... OPINION: Asking businesses to shoulder yet another unfunded mandate from Santa Fe is simply too much to ask.
4
Editorial: Mississippi made changes that improved its education system; ...
Editorials
OPINION: Everyone agrees being No. 52 ... OPINION: Everyone agrees being No. 52 is unacceptable for our kids; this session it's time we had the will to act like Mississippi and ...
5
Editorial: Senate got it wrong when it voted for ...
Editorials
Why are lawmakers ignoring what constituents ... Why are lawmakers ignoring what constituents know is the right thing to do?
6
Editorial: Catalytic converter theft best thwarted with a state ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: It's time ... From the Editorial Board: It's time for New Mexico to "do something" about catalytic converter theft.
7
Bipartisan proposals could transform NM’s business climate
ABQnews Seeker
From the Editorial Board: Lawmakers have ... From the Editorial Board: Lawmakers have bipartisan bills before them that could lead to real economic growth in New Mexico.
8
Editorial: HJR 1 could finally end gerrymandering and buddymandering ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: The time ... From the Editorial Board: The time to act on gerrymandering is now while the public is aware of the flaws of the state's current ...
9
Editorial: ABQ pedestrians need Vision Zero ASAP
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Status quo ... From the Editorial Board: Status quo of pedestrian deaths is unacceptable.