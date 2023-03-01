 Editorial: Get retail theft bill to governor's desk - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Get retail theft bill to governor’s desk

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

“There’s no question that organized retail crime is having a detrimental impact on the bottom line for New Mexico businesses, especially small ones. This cowardly crime also means higher prices for New Mexican consumers – it’s time to crack down on organized retail theft.”
— Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Jan. 30 news release

Our governor was channeling every retail business owner and every law-abiding customer in the state when she announced her support of House Bill 234, which will target the plague of theft rings that send folks out to steal $499.99 over, and over, and over again.

Because there are no six degrees of separation between New Mexicans and this criminal scourge; Journal employees alone have watched thieves push carts of alcohol out of drug and grocery stores, haul armloads of clothing and tools out of big-box retailers. Our readers share similar tales of retail criminality going unchecked. And it has become routine for local law enforcement to announce tactical operations after the fact that net double-digit arrests and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.
State Attorney General Hector Balderas made the case for HB 234 last year, saying “it is more profitable now to go and steal from our local retailers than it is to sell drugs and guns in New Mexico.” He told KRQE-TV “what’s occurring is you have major drug dealers sending out armies of shoplifters into these retail centers, and they’re stealing these goods and exchanging them for fentanyl and other drugs.”

So it is heartening that so far, our state lawmakers are listening and voting to finally protect our businesses and our consumers. As Terri Cole, president and CEO of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce says, “employees are scared and employers feel helpless.”

HB 234, sponsored by Albuquerque Democrats Marian Matthews, Natalie Figueroa, Antonio Maestas and Speaker Javier Martínez, has been honed to focus on aggregating the crimes so these repeat shoplifters are charged with felonies, not misdemeanors, and on the coordinated and planned gang element of the crimes. Martínez says “no one is going to get tagged for stealing five candy bars. It’s (targeted at) the guy stealing five drills from the Home Depot on Coors and I-40, only to drive across to the Eubank Home Depot and steal another five drills and flash a gun as he’s walking out of the store at someone’s grandma, probably a woman of color who is working for $12 an hour.”

The bill is headed to the House floor, where it deserves swift passage. Ditto for the Senate.

The governor has made it clear she sides with business owners and consumers on this one, that no one should feel scared and helpless in the face of rampant retail theft. Her news release said “a 2021 report from the Retail Industry Leaders Association detailed the total estimated economic impact of stolen sales in New Mexico at $819.8 million.”

Let’s get HB 234 to her desk and take back our retail operations, for N.M. business owners and consumers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Get retail theft bill to governor’s desk

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Editorial: Double-dipping didn't work then and won't work now
Editorials
Public employers and lawmakers would do ... Public employers and lawmakers would do better to finally establish pipelines with our universities and colleges for next-generation employees
2
Editorial: Get retail theft bill to governor's desk
Editorials
Our governor was channeling every retail ... Our governor was channeling every retail business owner and every law-abiding customer in the state when she announced her support of House Bill 234, ...
3
Editorial: Paid leave bill would crush New Mexico’s small ...
Editorials
OPINION: Asking businesses to shoulder yet ... OPINION: Asking businesses to shoulder yet another unfunded mandate from Santa Fe is simply too much to ask.
4
Editorial: Mississippi made changes that improved its education system; ...
Editorials
OPINION: Everyone agrees being No. 52 ... OPINION: Everyone agrees being No. 52 is unacceptable for our kids; this session it's time we had the will to act like Mississippi and ...
5
Editorial: Senate got it wrong when it voted for ...
Editorials
Why are lawmakers ignoring what constituents ... Why are lawmakers ignoring what constituents know is the right thing to do?
6
Editorial: Catalytic converter theft best thwarted with a state ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: It's time ... From the Editorial Board: It's time for New Mexico to "do something" about catalytic converter theft.
7
Bipartisan proposals could transform NM’s business climate
ABQnews Seeker
From the Editorial Board: Lawmakers have ... From the Editorial Board: Lawmakers have bipartisan bills before them that could lead to real economic growth in New Mexico.
8
Editorial: HJR 1 could finally end gerrymandering and buddymandering ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: The time ... From the Editorial Board: The time to act on gerrymandering is now while the public is aware of the flaws of the state's current ...
9
Editorial: ABQ pedestrians need Vision Zero ASAP
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Status quo ... From the Editorial Board: Status quo of pedestrian deaths is unacceptable.