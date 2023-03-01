 All this spending, still no meaningful change for NM - Albuquerque Journal

All this spending, still no meaningful change for NM

By Jim Townsend / Artesia Republican

The 2023 legislative session is halfway over and, so far, Democratic legislators have failed to address the core issues facing New Mexico’s families: crime, lack of health care, out-of-control energy prices and a failing education system. Last week, instead of dealing with problems New Mexicans care about, Democrats passed a budget that represented an explosion in state spending since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham came into office, a 50% increase in the size of state government in four short years, a feat unachievable without record oil and gas production.

New Mexico progressives, who control the capital, can’t spend their way out of the mess their failed policies have created. Fifty percent growth in our state budget means New Mexicans are spending more than ever on education, health care, public safety and every other government agency. Yet, no notable improvements have been made. If you listen to the progressives, one would think New Mexico is a roaring success. The fact is, New Mexico is, unfortunately, in much worse shape than presented.

You do not have to read the paper every day to see New Mexico’s education spending, or “moonshot,” per the governor, has not resulted in educational success. Rather, our kids are failing to make the grade. New Mexico’s streets are becoming increasingly unsafe, while we are supposedly “making historic investments in public safety.” New Mexico families are having to decide between paying for food or their skyrocketing utility bills, while Democrats tout our “abundant wind and solar programs that will deliver cheap and affordable energy bills.” New Mexico health care providers are fleeing our state, yet, according to legislative leaders, “New Mexico is making historic investments in Medicaid and other health care programs.”

The reality is, while New Mexico progressives pop the corks on champagne bottles for spending all that oil and gas money, New Mexico is falling further and further behind other states. It is almost comical that Democrats demonize the very industry that is providing their bloated budgets. Meanwhile, their spending spree has produced zero results.

The fact is, New Mexico will not change, no matter how much oil and gas money we spend, until we get serious about reform: Educational freedom, meaningful criminal justice reform, an energy policy focused more on affordability and reliability than “green” talking points, and a health care system that brings doctors in, not chases them away. Until then, New Mexico will truly excel at only one thing: Spending money from the very source those in power so conveniently vilify.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » All this spending, still no meaningful change for NM

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Jacobsen: If a regulation is worth having, it's worth ...
ABQnews Seeker
It’s possible for a governmental agency ... It’s possible for a governmental agency to be rigorous without being rigid.
2
Editorial: Double-dipping didn't work then and won't work now
Editorials
Public employers and lawmakers would do ... Public employers and lawmakers would do better to finally establish pipelines with our universities and colleges for next-generation employees
3
Editorial: Get retail theft bill to governor's desk
Editorials
Our governor was channeling every retail ... Our governor was channeling every retail business owner and every law-abiding customer in the state when she announced her support of House Bill 234, ...
4
All this spending, still no meaningful change for NM
From the newspaper
The 2023 legislative session is halfway ... The 2023 legislative session is halfway over and, so far, Democratic legislators have failed to addr ...
5
Lobo men's basketball team romps to fun Senior Night ...
ABQnews Seeker
Whatever happens next week in Las ... Whatever happens next week in Las Vegas at the Mountain West Tournament and beyond, Lobo seniors Morris Udeze and Jaelen House made sure the ...
6
Harrison: For Lobo men's basketball fans, there's a silver ...
College
Perfection really is the enemy of ... Perfection really is the enemy of the good.That may be the way to rationalize what a l ...
7
UNM women rout Fresno State, and they're heading to ...
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball team finished with a flourish Tuesday night.< ...
8
What's next for Virgin Galactic? CEO discusses flight plans ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic's mothership, VMS Eve, and ... Virgin Galactic's mothership, VMS Eve, and the VSS Unity spaceship have reunited at Spaceport America for a final round of ground and flight tests. ...
9
DJ, journalist, nurse, teacher: The many lives of Diane ...
ABQnews Seeker
Diane Evans-Prior is dean of Central ... Diane Evans-Prior is dean of Central New Mexico Community College's nursing school.