Talk of the Town: 2023 legislature; Living wage, Medicaid, Doctor shortage

NM adjunct faculty deserve living wage

LAST YEAR N.M.’s Legislature enacted Senate Bill 1, which guaranteed a living wage to all public educators teaching pre-K through 12. This year it should enact H.B. 417, a bill to establish a comparable living wage for all faculty teaching at N.M.’s public colleges and universities.

(This) The establishment of a living wage for faculty at New Mexico’s public colleges and universities will be especially important for our state’s adjunct — part-time contingent — faculty. They possess the same credentials as their full-time colleagues, teach at all levels of their institutions, and are essential to fulfilling N.M.’s higher education mission of supporting at-risk, first-generation students. And yet, adjuncts receive wages low enough to keep them in a state of perpetual financial precarity.

Though (these institutions) would not be able to fulfill their mission to New Mexico without these essential public educators, (the schools) systematically disrespect adjunct educators by providing them no benefits, no pathway to job security and little more than poverty wages. Many adjuncts provide their students and institutions years of continuous service, yet each semester they are held in limbo, not knowing if their next appointment letter will come. They are deemed temporary employees without recourse if their classes are cancelled or rescheduled.

My union, United Academics of the University of New Mexico (UA-UNM), represents adjuncts who have been temporary faculty employees at UNM for 10, even 20 years. Most UNM adjuncts receive no benefits. In most cases, their teaching loads are intentionally capped to ensure they remain ineligible for benefits. Finally,…

On average, adjunct faculty at N.M.’s public 2- and 4-year institutions earn annualized salaries of $27,300 and $31,300 respectively. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the federal poverty line in 2023 for a family of four is $30,000. These poverty wages mean many adjuncts experience food and housing insecurity, especially during times of inflation; some adjuncts work at multiple universities, and many work second and third jobs to support themselves and their families.

The establishment of a living wage for faculty at N.M.’s colleges and universities will go a long way toward achieving wage parity among public educators and ensure (the institutions) will continue to be able to recruit and retain talented faculty who are committed to mentoring and educating N.M.’s future scholars and leaders. It is time to end the gross exploitation of adjunct faculty and pay them a living wage.

ERNESTO LONGA, President, United Academics of UNM (faculty union) and professor, UNM Law School

 

My patients need Medicaid Forward

BEFORE THEIR legislative session wraps up in March, the N.M. Legislature has an opportunity to help ensure New Mexicans are able to secure affordable health care coverage. As a physician trained both in family medicine and addiction medicine, I see how health care access improves and saves lives every single day. Many New Mexicans have incomes that are too high to qualify for Medicaid but insufficient to afford other health insurance. The proposed Medicaid Forward program would open Medicaid by raising the maximum income limit. Medicaid is a trusted system that provides quality, affordable health care. In fact, coverage by Medicaid is even better than many private plans. In my role as an addiction medicine physician, I’ve had patients whose private insurance would not pay for essentially life-saving medications, which are covered by Medicaid.

Raising the current Medicaid income limit would allow more New Mexicans to enroll, and the cost would be offset through federal funding, which would match up to 73% of the program costs, while participants’ out-of-pocket costs would be based on their income. This common-sense and relatively simple program will make a world of difference for individuals, families and the state as a whole. Right now, one in 10 New Mexicans still don’t have health insurance. That means they’re putting off preventative care and necessary treatments, allowing health conditions to worsen and become more painful and expensive to treat. I’ve seen patients who suffered needlessly because they couldn’t afford to have a procedure or take a prescribed medication, and it’s heartbreaking. With the remaining time they have left in session, our state lawmakers should take steps to help make Medicaid Forward a reality and bring us closer to a New Mexico where everyone has the health care they need to live and thrive.

DR. MAYA ARMSTRONG, Santa Fe

 

Frivolous lawsuits closed my practice

Your (Feb. 19) headline on N.M. health care and the yearly decline in doctors in New Mexico is being accelerated by the N.M. “Plaintiffs Legislature,” which has raised legal liability limits on medical care and thus higher malpractice insurance rates. This, combined with numerous lawsuits for normal “standard of care” cases and even for hospice patients — comfort care at end-of-life — combined with low reimbursement rates is the root of this problem.

After over 12 years in business, a small, woman-owned medical practice caring for New Mexico’s elderly has closed down in early 2023 due to numerous frivolous lawsuits and these factors. So much for “putting your life on the line during a pandemic!”

KEVIN NOYA GARCIA, Corrales

